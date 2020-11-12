Aquaero for beginners. What else do I need?

Smoked Brisket
So after listening here and doing some research I decided I wanted to dive a bit deeper into this hobby and control my loop based on coolant temperature. So I ordered this https://www.performance-pcs.com/wat...o-usb-fan-controller-grafik-lcd-aq-53145.html and this https://www.performance-pcs.com/cab...nal-thread-g1-4-for-aquaero-5-6-aq-53257.html. I wanted the Aquaero 6 for the 4 pwm hubs as I will be controlling 12 unifans. Also for the voltage control in case I ever wanted to fire up my 3 pin NBEloops. Temperature sensor seemed essential for obvious reasons. Did I get the right one? Do I need a flow meter? How will a flow meter help in terms of a better experience? Cant I just monitor the pump rpms and achieve something similar? I dont want to go off the deep end but I am willing to throw down another 20ish bucks to round out the experience so tell me what essential add on i still need. Thx.