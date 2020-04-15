Apples new Iphone SE

Vengance_01
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 23, 2001
- Messages
- 5,940
https://www.engadget.com/apple-iphone-se-2020-a13-bionic-399-150049020.html
Man that thing packs alot of value in that price tag. Google and andriod manufactures thats how its done
A13 chipset
64/128GB/256 Storage options
4.7 display
IP68 dust/water
Wireless charging
Camera Quality unknown but its apple so it will punch above its weight
