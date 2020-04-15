Apples new Iphone SE

jeremyshaw

Aug 26, 2009
12,244
I'm running an iPhone 6 still, and the only thing still causing me hesitation is Lightening charging. Looks good otherwise.
Literally seems to be an upgraded iPhone 8, sans the "large" sized model.
 
Aurelius

Mar 22, 2003
2,662
Vengance_01 said:
https://www.engadget.com/apple-iphone-se-2020-a13-bionic-399-150049020.html

Man that thing packs alot of value in that price tag. Google and andriod manufactures thats how its done

A13 chipset
64/128GB/256 Storage options
4.7 display
IP68 dust/water
Wireless charging
Camera Quality unknown but its apple so it will punch above its weight
It supports Smart HDR, stereo recording and other features from recent iPhones for the most part, so it's safe to say the target market won't complain.

Honestly, if I didn't feel claustrophobic with a 4.7-inch screen at this point, I'd be very interested.
 
Vengance_01

Dec 23, 2001
5,940
Aurelius said:
It supports Smart HDR, stereo recording and other features from recent iPhones for the most part, so it's safe to say the target market won't complain.

Honestly, if I didn't feel claustrophobic with a 4.7-inch screen at this point, I'd be very interested.
Thats where the XR will fill that void
 
