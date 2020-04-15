Apples new Iphone SE

Vengance_01 said: https://www.engadget.com/apple-iphone-se-2020-a13-bionic-399-150049020.html



Man that thing packs alot of value in that price tag. Google and andriod manufactures thats how its done



A13 chipset

64/128GB/256 Storage options

4.7 display

IP68 dust/water

Wireless charging

It supports Smart HDR, stereo recording and other features from recent iPhones for the most part, so it's safe to say the target market won't complain.Honestly, if I didn't feel claustrophobic with a 4.7-inch screen at this point, I'd be very interested.