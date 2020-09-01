Apple's Custom GPU is Reportedly Faster than Intel iGPU

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,065
"According to relevant sources, Apple's self-developed GPU is progressing smoothly. The research and development code is Lifuka. Like the upcoming A14X processor, it is produced using TSMC's 5 nm process. Apple has designed a series of processors for Mac personal computers. The new GPU will provide better performance per watt and higher computing performance. It has tile-based deferred rendering Technology that allows application developers to write more powerful professional application software and game software."
https://www.techpowerup.com/271609/apples-custom-gpu-is-reportedly-faster-than-intel-igpu
