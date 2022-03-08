Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display

In many ways, this is what people have been asking for: a "headless" Mac desktop that offers strong performance and isn't priced into the stratosphere (see: the $6K Mac Pro). The performance is also promising if you lean heavily on media editing tools or other apps that make good use of Apple Silicon. Not so much a pro Mac mini as a super-NUC that really can handle heavy-duty computing in a small form factor. I'm going to take the performance claims with a huge grain of salt, but Apple has so far shown that the M1 series is very strong in some areas. If I weren't sitting pretty at the moment, I'd get the base model.My view of the Studio Display is... mixed. I'm sure the image quality is great, and features like the Center Stage camera (read: keeps people in frame) and Spatial Audio-capable speakers are pretty slick. But $1,599? Yeow. I suspect most people will just buy their own 4K/5K displays and roll the savings into any peripherals. You get the Studio Display if you either hate clutter or insist on a nothing-but-Apple setup. And yes, it's ridiculous that you have to pay $400 just to get built-in height adjustment.I'm curious as to what the [H] crowd thinks of it. I'm sure it won't sway anyone who's a dyed-in-the-wool PC gamer, but to me it seems Apple is "getting it" and understands that it can no longer ask pros and prosumers to buy a 27-inch iMac (discontinued, by the way) to fit their needs.