Apple Mac Studio and Studio Display

Announced at Apple's "Peek Performance" event.

Apple-Mac-Studio-Studio-Display-hero-220308.jpg


In many ways, this is what people have been asking for: a "headless" Mac desktop that offers strong performance and isn't priced into the stratosphere (see: the $6K Mac Pro). The performance is also promising if you lean heavily on media editing tools or other apps that make good use of Apple Silicon. Not so much a pro Mac mini as a super-NUC that really can handle heavy-duty computing in a small form factor. I'm going to take the performance claims with a huge grain of salt, but Apple has so far shown that the M1 series is very strong in some areas. If I weren't sitting pretty at the moment, I'd get the base model.

My view of the Studio Display is... mixed. I'm sure the image quality is great, and features like the Center Stage camera (read: keeps people in frame) and Spatial Audio-capable speakers are pretty slick. But $1,599? Yeow. I suspect most people will just buy their own 4K/5K displays and roll the savings into any peripherals. You get the Studio Display if you either hate clutter or insist on a nothing-but-Apple setup. And yes, it's ridiculous that you have to pay $400 just to get built-in height adjustment.

I'm curious as to what the [H] crowd thinks of it. I'm sure it won't sway anyone who's a dyed-in-the-wool PC gamer, but to me it seems Apple is "getting it" and understands that it can no longer ask pros and prosumers to buy a 27-inch iMac (discontinued, by the way) to fit their needs.
 

LukeTbk said:
Do we know if it is better than what RTX video card do ?
It's comparable, but I'd say it's a bit better since NVIDIA Broadcast (I presume that's what you're thinking of) is a layer you have to specifically invoke where Center Stage just happens in any app that supports it.
 
Apple must have had a crapload of those A13 chips n' ipad hardware laying around. Nice as apple devices didn't really have a great docking station solution, but the display is trash from a price/performance standpoint.
 
LukeTbk said:
Do we know if it is better than what RTX video card do ?
I can't say better but I can say equivalent?
I can't offer up a direct comparison, but I can say that the RTX A2000 i5 system running the Logitech Meetup in my presentation room looks and sounds amazing on the 85' 4K TV that it is hooked up to, but I can also say that the 2021 iPad Pro's we have also look and sound amazing. To the point where they are both doing what we need them too incredibly well so the end results are exactly what we want for the spaces they are in but they both do things differently one covers a whole room that can keep up to 12 people in frame sounding clear at once and the other is used with a Swivl for smaller groups of 4 or 5 mounted to a tripod.
 
