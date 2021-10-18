Apple announces M1 Pro and M1 Max

M1 Pro
2x memory interface (200 Gbps)
32 GB Mem
5nm 33.7 B transistors (2x M1)
70% faster than M1 for CPU
2x faster GPU performance than M1
Built-in hardware acceleration for most of the prefered Pro features
more USB & Thunderbolt bandwidth
M1 Max
2x Memory interface than M1 Pro
64GB Mem
57B Transistors
4x GPU over M1
Media Engine for faster Video/Audio encoding
2x memory interface (200 Gbps)
32 GB Mem
5nm 33.7 B transistors (2x M1)
70% faster than M1 for CPU
2x faster GPU performance than M1
Built-in hardware acceleration for most of the prefered Pro features
more USB & Thunderbolt bandwidth
M1 Max
2x Memory interface than M1 Pro
64GB Mem
57B Transistors
4x GPU over M1
Media Engine for faster Video/Audio encoding
Last edited: