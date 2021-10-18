Apple announces M1 Pro and M1 Max

jmilcher said: There are plenty of reasons to pile on Apple, but they in deniably have pushed the ARM architecture into mainstream home computer use. Yes I know there have been prior attempts, but Apple made this happen. And it performs. Click to expand...

But does it?I'm not convinced we are actually seeing ARM perform.I mean, Apples ARM implementation is certainly making everyone else who develops ARM CPUs look silly. The likes of Qualcomm and Samsung should be embarrassed. But I think the big desktop numbers they are touting are not ARM numbers at all. It sounds like we are seeing numbers from specialized on board FPGA/ASIC accelerators, which means, if you follow the happy path and use software and settings exactly the way Apple wants you to, then it really can shine, but if you do anything even slightly different which shifts the workload to the general purpose cores, you could wind up with something different all together.To be clear, if you wanted to, you could tag on special purpose accelerators to an x86 CPU as well. There is nothing ARM-specific about this concept. In fact Apple does it themselves with their Afterburner addon boards on their x86 Mac Pro's. While there aren't as many of them these days as they have kind of fallen out of favor, you can still purchase PCIe accelerators for encoding video, as an example. What Apple is essentially doing is taking the concept they started with these $2,000 "Afterburner" addon boards for their Mac Pro's and integrating some of that functionality into the SoC of the M1 in order to make up for the relatively lower performing ARM cores.What's almost more impressive is what they have done on the software side, to have MacOS intelligently figure out what goes on an accelerator and what goes on a general purpose CPU core.It's tough to point to absolute specifics, because Apple only touts highly specialized tests that put them in the best possible light, and are light on technical details of how they reached those numbers, but if you look at Intel's counter claims, even a relatively modest Intel Laptop CPU runs circles around an M1 in general purpose workloads.And this might work for some people. There are some people who really only care about a narrow specific set of performance metrics because that is the type of work they do. It's not - however - for me, and I'd argue probably not for most people if Intel's numbers are any indication.This is really what I dislike about Apple and hvae for decades. The our way or the highway approach. The special purpose / walled garden / closed nature of it all, where as the benefit of a computer is supposed to be that it is general purpose and can tackle a wide variety of software.