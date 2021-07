Just got mine in and hooked it up. Just went ahead and tried HDMI first. I'm able to do 144hz with full color from my 3080. I can test the consoles later tonight. I both the Series X and PS5.



I'm also able to enable G-Sync.



Antiglare isn't overly aggressive. Input lag non existent.



Will need to wait until tonight to get a better handle on backlight bleed / glow but right now during the day it looks good. Everything looks very sharp to my eyes. Not seeing any softness in text, at least to my eyes. No dead pixels so that's definitely awesome.



Edit: One thing I've noticed is when looking at the white background the bottom left corner is more warm - slight yellow tint. Not an issue while gaming but I notice it on desktop usage. Everything else is good so far so will probably just live with it but definitely not ideal.



Edit 2: I take it back about pixels. I have one in the bottom left that is stuck when displaying a red background. Not visible with any other color.