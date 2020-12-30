Anyway to "clean out" a GPU block?

S

skypine27

Gawd
Joined
Apr 18, 2008
Messages
711
Helo fellow water-cooling frens.

I have a 2080 Ti Founders Edition that I bought right around release and slapped an EK WB on it (just to give you an idea of how old it is). So I have it swapped out now for a 3090 with a block and was considering selling the 2080 Ti on eBay (Dont care what I get for it)

Is there any way I can clean out the bock? Right now I have it sealed up with distilled water in it and have flushed it a few times but theres still a few discoloration spots inside the block. (I was running Meyhems red pastel coolant the whole time)
 

Attachments

  • IMG_4190.jpg
    IMG_4190.jpg
    421.7 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4189.jpg
    IMG_4189.jpg
    338.2 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_4188.jpg
    IMG_4188.jpg
    391.8 KB · Views: 0
