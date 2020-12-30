Anyway to "clean out" a GPU block?

Helo fellow water-cooling frens.



I have a 2080 Ti Founders Edition that I bought right around release and slapped an EK WB on it (just to give you an idea of how old it is). So I have it swapped out now for a 3090 with a block and was considering selling the 2080 Ti on eBay (Dont care what I get for it)



Is there any way I can clean out the bock? Right now I have it sealed up with distilled water in it and have flushed it a few times but theres still a few discoloration spots inside the block. (I was running Meyhems red pastel coolant the whole time)