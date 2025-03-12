Anyone overclocking their 9070 XT?

TheMadHatterXxX
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Sep 7, 2004
- Messages
- 3,032
I got the XFX Mercury RX 9070XT OC
-170 Voltage Offset
2800 Memory Max Freq.
+10 Powerlimit
This seems like a flawed point of view. If an undervolt is stable in one test but unstable in another test, then the undervolt is simply unstable.I'm starting to put together a spreadsheet. I found that Time Spy will take more of an undervolt then the steel nomad test. Probably about 50 millivolt difference between what is stable and what isn't.
I had a similar experience with Timespy on my 6800 XT. It allowed me to use a much more aggressive UV that crashed in most actual games. Not reliable for finding the right UV, unfortunately.
Thats awesome bro!I got the XFX Mercury RX 9070XT OC
-170 Voltage Offset
2800 Memory Max Freq.
+10 Powerlimit
View attachment 716213
View attachment 716214
Sapphire Pulse here and frequency offset seems broken. I'm running voltage offset at -50 mV and power tuning at 110%. -100 mV was unstable at extreme load. I think I can probably get -75 but need another session of testing. This gets me up to about 3050 sustained and max at about 3125 on GPU freq in most titles.
This is at default fan curve so even the spec level cards have some tweaking head room. Nice to finally have mid to max ray tracing on games with an AMD card. Ray tracing was a no go with my 7900 GRE. As an old man I really am digging this card. Reminds me of when I got my hands on a 9500 Pro back in the day.
Probably around 300W...my Reaper is at 304W as limit. My Red Devil has 330W.What's the default power limit of your card? I have the Nitro+ and it will go to 330W by default. +10% gets me to 360W.
304W, 334W at +10%What's the default power limit of your card? I have the Nitro+ and it will go to 330W by default. +10% gets me to 360W.
Wow how old is that PSU?Doing the maximum power tweaks with my Aorus Elite I seen it hit 3445mhz with the built in stress test in the drivers, but real world I'm seeing it boost to high 3200's to mid 3300mhz steadily. That's running Ratchet and Clank maxed with full lame tracing at 4k and fsr4 quality @ -70 volt and max power increase. Solid 60fps.
prior to installing the 9070 I ran r&c with my 6900xt and was quite surprised to see if run native 4k with very high settings (no ultra and no RT). It would run 60 but constantly fluctuate into the mid 40's. Not terrible, but not ideal also. View attachment 717920
cheers
I think I got it in late 2016 in preparation for my early 2017 ryzen 1700x build. why though?Wow how old is that PSU?
Just don't see that brand much. Reminded me of some old school PSUs with those connectors.I think I got it in late 2016 in preparation for my early 2017 ryzen 1700x build. why though?
I think you're right and appreciate the pursuit. The data will be interesting. I experienced the same as you have described in 3DMark. I can run most of my game suite I have tested at -100mV but 3DMark kills it. At -50 everything is good but still need to tune up. I think I can get -75. If you want some help with testing hit me up.That very well could be. My initial thought was that once you add in ray tracing the undervolt fails at different points than pure rasterization.
what number is your Red Devil?Did some other 3DMark runs:
13,392 Time Spy Extreme - https://www.3dmark.com/spy/54328160
19.967 Port Royal - https://www.3dmark.com/pr/3320915
PowerColor Red Devil AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16GB GDDR6 Limited Edition
+10% Power Limit, 2832MHz Max Memory Frequency, -135 mV voltage offset
https://valid.x86.fr/fi3in3EdEdi
0738/1500 - close to 666 yet so far away. Bob PowerColor probably has 666 in his rig.what number is your Red Devil?
-170 mV is not stable for gaming for me tho...i have to reduce it to -135 in order for it not to crash in games.
it's kinda all over the place tbh. when at 100% gpu utilization 32 to 3300's. If under 100% though it'll just run at the game clock of ~2500mhz. In these current drivers they don't let you set the min clock, which is weird. I actually liked that feature a lot and was very usefull for me in the past.I'm stable at -75 but anything else fails stress test.
horse What GPU freq are you hitting in the games you play?