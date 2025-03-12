Anyone overclocking their 9070 XT?

T

I got the XFX Mercury RX 9070XT OC

-170 Voltage Offset
2800 Memory Max Freq.
+10 Powerlimit

1741739654680.png


1741739703544.png
 
I managed to snag a Hell hound, aka Hound from Hell on release day.. I call it that cause fist thing out of the box it sliced my finger wide open..
Compared to my 7900 xtx is runs so cool and quiet. got to overclock and undervolt today..
 
Boosting to 3.4ghz on yours? that's pretty cool. The Mercury is also 3.1ghz default boost like the Aorus Elite iirc. Mine will be here Monday, I'll probably just adjust the power limit and lower voltage also. Though I run all my games locked to 60fps, I'm not really concerned about having big E-dick numbers on my screen. DerBauer was able to achieve similar results with one of the PowerColor models?, but there was some weird stuff going on with his, kinda all over the place.

xfx Mercury was also a model I was considering at the time.
 
Nice score sure would like to see Amd put out an 80CU core this time around. The 5090 might get nipped on the ass a little by one.
 
I was just testing on my Nitro+. I can run at -150 with stock power limit (330W on that card), but if I try +10 on the PL, I can't do -150 on the voltage without crashing. Before it crashed, it was hitting 3.394 GHz on the core though. Still playing around with it.
 
I'm starting to put together a spreadsheet. I found that Time Spy will take more of an undervolt then the steel nomad test. Probably about 50 millivolt difference between what is stable and what isn't.
 
I'm starting to put together a spreadsheet. I found that Time Spy will take more of an undervolt then the steel nomad test. Probably about 50 millivolt difference between what is stable and what isn't.
This seems like a flawed point of view. If an undervolt is stable in one test but unstable in another test, then the undervolt is simply unstable.
 
This seems like a flawed point of view. If an undervolt is stable in one test but unstable in another test, then the undervolt is simply unstable.
I wasn't saying I was using the unstable undervolt. I'm just saying it is unstable at different voltage points. It's more of an academic undertaking instead of a playing games mentality.
 
I had a similar experience with Timespy on my 6800 XT. It allowed me to use a much more aggressive UV that crashed in most actual games. Not reliable for finding the right UV, unfortunately.
 
I had a similar experience with Timespy on my 6800 XT. It allowed me to use a much more aggressive UV that crashed in most actual games. Not reliable for finding the right UV, unfortunately.
That very well could be. My initial thought was that once you add in ray tracing the undervolt fails at different points than pure rasterization.
 
Sapphire Pulse here and frequency offset seems broken. I'm running voltage offset at -50 mV and power tuning at 110%. -100 mV was unstable at extreme load. I think I can probably get -75 but need another session of testing. This gets me up to about 3050 sustained and max at about 3125 on GPU freq in most titles.
This is at default fan curve so even the spec level cards have some tweaking head room. Nice to finally have mid to max ray tracing on games with an AMD card. Ray tracing was a no go with my 7900 GRE. As an old man I really am digging this card. Reminds me of when I got my hands on a 9500 Pro back in the day.
 
These cards need curve optimizer and curve shaper so we can really boost the crap outta them. That would make for several days of tweaking and geeking fun. The boost algorithm really pushes these cards so little need to fiddle there just need more granular voltage control to find their maximum.
 
Sapphire Pulse here and frequency offset seems broken. I'm running voltage offset at -50 mV and power tuning at 110%. -100 mV was unstable at extreme load. I think I can probably get -75 but need another session of testing. This gets me up to about 3050 sustained and max at about 3125 on GPU freq in most titles.
This is at default fan curve so even the spec level cards have some tweaking head room. Nice to finally have mid to max ray tracing on games with an AMD card. Ray tracing was a no go with my 7900 GRE. As an old man I really am digging this card. Reminds me of when I got my hands on a 9500 Pro back in the day.
What's the default power limit of your card? I have the Nitro+ and it will go to 330W by default. +10% gets me to 360W.
 
What's the default power limit of your card? I have the Nitro+ and it will go to 330W by default. +10% gets me to 360W.
Probably around 300W...my Reaper is at 304W as limit. My Red Devil has 330W.
 
Doing the maximum power tweaks with my Aorus Elite I seen it hit 3445mhz with the built in stress test in the drivers, but real world I'm seeing it boost to high 3200's to mid 3300mhz steadily. That's running Ratchet and Clank maxed with full lame tracing at 4k and fsr4 quality @ -70 volt and max power increase. Solid 60fps.

prior to installing the 9070 I ran r&c with my 6900xt and was quite surprised to see if run native 4k with very high settings (no ultra and no RT). It would run 60 but constantly fluctuate into the mid 40's. Not terrible, but not ideal also.
 
Doing the maximum power tweaks with my Aorus Elite I seen it hit 3445mhz with the built in stress test in the drivers, but real world I'm seeing it boost to high 3200's to mid 3300mhz steadily. That's running Ratchet and Clank maxed with full lame tracing at 4k and fsr4 quality @ -70 volt and max power increase. Solid 60fps.

prior to installing the 9070 I ran r&c with my 6900xt and was quite surprised to see if run native 4k with very high settings (no ultra and no RT). It would run 60 but constantly fluctuate into the mid 40's. Not terrible, but not ideal also. View attachment 717920
cheers
Wow how old is that PSU?
 
My PCPC 900 watt lasted 11yrs before the 12V rail started to falter and that thing suffered years of near maximum output.
 
Fan curve question: Are the thermal measurements a function of the GPU Temp or GPU Hotspot Temp?

As I tweak, it seems it's hot spot but I'm not sure and hotspot seems to run about 12 c higher than GPU Temp
 
That very well could be. My initial thought was that once you add in ray tracing the undervolt fails at different points than pure rasterization.
I think you're right and appreciate the pursuit. The data will be interesting. I experienced the same as you have described in 3DMark. I can run most of my game suite I have tested at -100mV but 3DMark kills it. At -50 everything is good but still need to tune up. I think I can get -75. If you want some help with testing hit me up.
 
What does "GPU Clock Frequency Limit" mean? HWiNFO tool tip says "Determines the current frequency limit" - I have seen the value change on my Red Devil. It was higher (3,450) and now it is 3,335.

Also - has anyone seen performance regressions due to OC? I was tweaking trying to beat Mr. OP and my card got the "driver hang" error - got it back, rebooted, and I then had 2 Time Spy runs where it was nearly 10K off normal. I powered off my rig, walked away for a bit, powered it back on and it is better but it seems to not perform as well as it did before in games with just a simple undervolt...(monitoring with HWiNFO)..

EDIT: watched this video again -
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BtQ8jF3I0Zw - undervolt, raise power limit and be done. He also mentioned that OCing the memory can introduce torpedoed perforrmance - then Actually Hardcore Overclocking dropped into the comments and said that is because the VRAM uses ECC...so it'll just keep pumping until it gets through, lol. Good to know!!!

EDIT2: LOL! My first issue (lower frequency limit) is because I set "Max Frequency Offset (MHz)" in AMD Adrenalin to -110 mHz and not "Voltage Offset (mV)" to -110k mV...DOH!!!
 
Zero OC - just -110 mV voltage offset and raised the power limit by 10%.

Hit 362W and verrrry close to 3.4GHz.

red_devil_-110mV_voltage_fortnite.png
 
FB_IMG_1742583595747.jpg


Saw this on a 9070 owners FB group.

Would you all be expecting same cooling results between both of these?
 
-170 mV is not stable for gaming for me tho...i have to reduce it to -135 in order for it not to crash in games.
 
-170 mV is not stable for gaming for me tho...i have to reduce it to -135 in order for it not to crash in games.
I don't see how yall are getting anywhere close to that. Just the other day -75v was stable for me but has been crashing all the sudden in R&C. I played for like 4 hours the other day without issue, then last night had 3 crashes soon after starting. I just set it to -60v for now.

Prior to that anything over -75 was an instant crash
 
Silicon lottery man I'm at -70 max but not going to bother with that for awhile until drivers mature a bit and the boost algorithm gets a few tweaks. Not bad at all for launch drivers though. Running my Quest 3 with the 9070XT is awesome and quite stable once I turned off ASW in Steam settings. ASW was hanging the headset display every few minutes until it was turned off. VR performance is great now and there's room for more pixel count since GPU load at default resolution is 70-75%. So far I'm really pleased with the purchase even though MSRP was a farce.
 
I'm stable at -75 but anything else fails stress test.

horse What GPU freq are you hitting in the games you play?
 
Same for me - daily stable for Reaper is -110 mV and daily stable for Red Devil is -115 mV. I just leave them both at -110.

I can muscle out -135 mV with fans maxed at 100% for benches on the RD, lol.

EDIT: backed down to -100 on the RD since I had a Fortnite crash. Tough to know if game or undervolt but I want to play it safe.

How reliable is the Adrenalin stability test?
 
I'm stable at -75 but anything else fails stress test.

horse What GPU freq are you hitting in the games you play?
it's kinda all over the place tbh. when at 100% gpu utilization 32 to 3300's. If under 100% though it'll just run at the game clock of ~2500mhz. In these current drivers they don't let you set the min clock, which is weird. I actually liked that feature a lot and was very usefull for me in the past.

*So looking at it a bit more right now - @ ~85% usage it'll do anywhere from 2500 to 3000mhz. when it gets to around 90% + is where it'll go to the max boost of 3100mhz and plus with the voltage tweaks. All of this is at a stable 60 fps with R&C: RA. This is not really all that precise, but it's a good estimate.
 
