Anyone overclocking their 9070 XT?

What does "GPU Clock Frequency Limit" mean? HWiNFO tool tip says "Determines the current frequency limit" - I have seen the value change on my Red Devil. It was higher (3,450) and now it is 3,335.Also - has anyone seen performance regressions due to OC? I was tweaking trying to beat Mr. OP and my card got the "driver hang" error - got it back, rebooted, and I then had 2 Time Spy runs where it was nearly 10K off normal. I powered off my rig, walked away for a bit, powered it back on and it is better but it seems to not perform as well as it did before in games with just a simple undervolt...(monitoring with HWiNFO)..EDIT: watched this video again -- undervolt, raise power limit and be done. He also mentioned that OCing the memory can introduce torpedoed perforrmance - then Actually Hardcore Overclocking dropped into the comments and said that is because the VRAM uses ECC...so it'll just keep pumping until it gets through, lol. Good to know!!!EDIT2: LOL! My first issue (lower frequency limit) is because I set "Max Frequency Offset (MHz)" in AMD Adrenalin to -110 mHz and not "Voltage Offset (mV)" to -110k mV...DOH!!!