Anyone have experience with Koolance QDC's?

Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,107
Hey all,

I'm replumbing my rig, and since the 1000D is back breakingly heavy when all filled up, I was considerign putting in some QDC's to make swapping components in the future easier.

Does anyone have any experience with the black Koolance QD3 male/female QDC's?

Amazon reviews are mostly positive, but there are a couple of reviews hat mention catastrophic leaks.

Needless to say, I'd like to avoid that.

Anyone have any thoughts?

Much obliged,
Z
 
