Anyone have experience with Koolance QDC's?

Hey all,



I'm replumbing my rig, and since the 1000D is back breakingly heavy when all filled up, I was considerign putting in some QDC's to make swapping components in the future easier.



Does anyone have any experience with the black Koolance QD3 male/female QDC's?



Amazon reviews are mostly positive, but there are a couple of reviews hat mention catastrophic leaks.



Needless to say, I'd like to avoid that.



Anyone have any thoughts?



Much obliged,

Z