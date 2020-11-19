Anyone have experience with Koolance QDC's?

Zarathustra[H]
Hey all,
I'm replumbing my rig, and since the 1000D is back breakingly heavy when all filled up, I was considerign putting in some QDC's to make swapping components in the future easier.
Does anyone have any experience with the black Koolance QD3 male/female QDC's?
Amazon reviews are mostly positive, but there are a couple of reviews hat mention catastrophic leaks.
Needless to say, I'd like to avoid that.
Anyone have any thoughts?
Much obliged,
Z
