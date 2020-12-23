Anyone have a Big Navi working as an eGPU? My 6900 XT refuses to work.

Does anyone have a 6800 or 6900 Big Navi card running as expected when used as a eGPU? My 6900 XT is being problematic for me at least (going to be used in a soon to be desktop build).When I first install the latest AMD drivers the card is setup and I can play games plus output to an external display. However when I restart the laptop the 6900 XT is not recognized by the system. Not in device manager and the AMD drivers report no AMD GPU is found. Putting my ancient HD 7850 and following the same steps even with restarting still shows the 7850 as being setup.Checking the AMD XConnect site I see the none of the Big Navi cards are listed yet, so now I am wondering if there isn't official support for these cards as eGPUs yet. Guess I should of waited longer?Laptop: Razer Blade Base 2019Windows: Windows 10 Build 19042Enclosure: Razer Core X ChromaGPU: AMD 6900 XT