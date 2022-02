I'm sorry for necroposting, but I was searching the Internet for a list like this and this was one of the only ones I could find. If anybody is still interested, I have made an updated list of console FPSs with offline bot support:



007: Agent Under Fire (Xbox, PS2, GameCube)

007: Nightfire (Xbox, PS2, GameCube)

007: Rogue Agent (Xbox, PS2, GameCube)

007: World is Not Enough (N64)

Back 4 Blood (Xbox One, PS4)

Brink (Xbox 360, PS3)

Call of Duty Advanced Warfare (Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4)

Call of Duty Black Ops (Xbox 360, PS3)

Call of Duty Black Ops II (Xbox 360, PS3)

Call of Duty Black Ops Declassified (PS Vita)

Call of Duty Ghosts (Xbox One, Xbox 360, PS3, PS4)

Call of Duty 4 Remastered (Xbox One, PS4)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 (Xbox 360, PS3)(Survival Only)

Call of Duty Black Ops III (Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4)

Call of Duty Infinite Warfare (Xbox One, PS4)

Call of Duty WWII (Xbox One, PS4)

Call of Duty Black Ops 4 (Xbox One, PS4)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare (Xbox One, PS4)

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War (Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5)

Call of Duty Vanguard (Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PS4, PS5)

Cold Winter (PS2)

Counter Strike (Xbox)

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (Xbox 360)

Duke Nuke 64 (N64)

Duke Nukem Forever (Xbox 360)

Enemy Territories: Quake Wars (Xbox 360, PS3)

Geist (GameCube)

Greg Hastings Tournament Paintball (Xbox)

Greg Hastings Tournament Paintball Max (Xbox, PS2)

Greg Hastings Paintball 2 (Xbox 360, Wii)

Halo Infinite (Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Haze (PS3)

Insurgency Sandstorm (Xbox Series X)

Killzone (PS2)

Killzone 2 (PS3)

Killzone 3 (PS3)

Killzone Shadowfall (PS4)

Killzone Mercenary (PS Vita)

Left 4 Dead (Xbox 360)

Left 4 Dead 2 (Xbox 360)

Medal of Honor: Rising Sun (Xbox, PS2, GameCube)

NPPL Championship Paintball 2009 (Xbox 360, PS3, Wii, PS2)

Operation Flashpoint: Dragon Rising (Campaign and FTEs only) (Xbox 360, PS3)

Operation Flashpoint: Red River (Campaign and FTEs only) (Xbox 360, PS3)

Orange Box: Team Fortress 2 (Xbox 360, PS3)

Pariah (Xbox)

Payday (Xbox 360, PS3)

Payday 2 (Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4)

Perfect Dark (N64)

Perfect Dark Zero (Xbox 360)

Quake III (Dreamcast)

Quake III Revolution (PS2)

Quake 4 (Xbox 360)

Red Faction (PS2)

Red Faction II (Xbox, PS2, GameCube)

Section 8 (Xbox 360)

Shadowrun (Xbox 360)

Splat Magazine Renegade Paintball (Xbox)

Star Wars Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast (Xbox)

Star Wars Jedi Knight III Jedi Academy Xbox, PS2, Gamecube)

Star Wars Battlefront (Xbox, PS2)

Star Wars Battlefront II (Xbox, PS2)

Star Wars Battlefront (2015) (Xbox One, PS4)

Star Wars Battlefront II (2017) (Xbox One, PS4)

Star Wars Battlefront Elite Squadron (PSP)

Star Wars Battlefront Renegade Squadron (PSP)

Tannenberg (Xbox One, PS4)

Timesplitters (PS2)

Timesplitters 2 (Xbox, PS2, GameCube)

Timesplitters Future Perfect (Xbox, PS2, GameCube)

Tribes Aerial Assault (PS2)

Turok: Rage Wars (N64)

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion (N64)

Turok (2008) (Xbox 360, PS3)

Unreal Championship (Xbox)

Unreal Championship 2: Liandri Conflict (Xbox)

Unreal Tournament (PS2, Dreamcast)

Unreal Tournament III (Xbox 360, PS3)

Verdun (Xbox One, PS4)

World Championship Paintball (PS2)

XIII (Xbox, PS2, GameCube)



Here's some console third-person shooters with bots:

Conker's Bad Fur Day (Nintendo 64)

Conker: Live and Reloaded (Xbox)

Final Fantasy XV: Comrades (You can use a crossbow as a weapon for your character and there's a mission where you can select a character who exclusively uses guns)(Xbox One, Playstation 4)

Gears of War 2 (Xbox 360)

Gears of War 3 (Xbox 360)

Gears of War Judgement (Xbox 360)

Gears of War 4 (Xbox One)

Gears 5 (Xbox One, Xbox Series X)

Jump Force (There's a character who wields a revolver as one of his attacks)(Xbox One, Playstation 4)

Kane and Lynch? (Xbox 360)

Kane and Lynch 2 (Xbox 360)(Arcade Mode)

LEGO Batman (Because of the drop-in drop-out co-op, if you play solo, your companion is controlled by the CPU. There are several playable characters who wield firearms/projectile-based weaponry)(Xbox 360, Playstation 3)

LEGO Pirates of the Caribbean (Because of the drop-in drop-out co-op, if you play solo, your companion is controlled by the CPU. There are several playable characters who wield firearms/projectile-based weaponry)(Xbox 360, Playstation 3)

LEGO Star Wars (Because of the drop-in drop-out co-op, if you play solo, your companion is controlled by the CPU. There are several playable characters who wield firearms/projectile-based weaponry)

LEGO Star Wars II (Because of the drop-in drop-out co-op, if you play solo, your companion is controlled by the CPU. There are several playable characters who wield firearms/projectile-based weaponry)

LEGO Star Wars The Complete Saga (Because of the drop-in drop-out co-op, if you play solo, your companion is controlled by the CPU. There are several playable characters who wield firearms/projectile-based weaponry)(Xbox 360, Playstation 3)

LEGO Star Wars III (Because of the drop-in drop-out co-op, if you play solo, your companion is controlled by the CPU. There are several playable characters who wield firearms/projectile-based weaponry)(Xbox 360, Playstation 3)

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens (Because of the drop-in drop-out co-op, if you play solo, your companion is controlled by the CPU. There are several playable characters who wield firearms/projectile-based weaponry)(Xbox One, Playstation 4)

LEGO Indiana Jones (Because of the drop-in drop-out co-op, if you play solo, your companion is controlled by the CPU. There are several playable characters who wield firearms/projectile-based weaponry)(Xbox 360, Playstation 3)

LEGO Indiana Jones II (Because of the drop-in drop-out co-op, if you play solo, your companion is controlled by the CPU. There are several playable characters who wield firearms/projectile-based weaponry)(Xbox 360, Playstation 3)

LEGO Marvel Superheroes Trilogy (Because of the drop-in drop-out co-op, if you play solo, your companion is controlled by the CPU. There are several playable characters who wield firearms/projectile-based weaponry)(Xbox One, Playstation 4)

Lost Planet 2 (Xbox 360, Playstation 3)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Future Soldier (Campaign only)(Xbox 360, Playstation 3)

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Wildlands (Campaign and Guerrilla only)(Xbox 360, Playstation 3)



If I find any more, I'll be sure to add them!