Another Supermicro Quieting Thread

2U 8-bay SC825 chassis

X8DT6-F motherboard

192GB ECC RAM

2 hex core X5680 3.3 GHz Xeons

4x 3TB 6Gbs SATA drives on a SAS 6Gbs backplane

$400 for the whole thing and seems to be in good shape

PWS-721P-1R: One I have now (supposed to be quiet)

PWS-920P-SQ: supposed to be quiet but more power than I need

Does the PWS-920P-SQ have a temperature controlled fan speed? Do you think it would be much quieter than the non-temp-controlled PWS-721P-1R I have now?

FAN-0126L4: ones I have now (7000 rpm, 53.5 dBA, 72.5 CFM)

FAN-0074L4: ones I ordered (5000 rpm, 45 dBA, 68.3 CFM)

FAN-0104L4: weaker fan (2800 RPM, 24 dBA, 32.9 CFM)

Hey guys! First post here. Found the other threads very useful so I deviced to join.Just got my first Supermicro server:Won't see gobs of load. Just using it as a NAS with TrueNAS SCALE and to run a few low usage VMs and containers.Have it in a small room with a couple freezers, the HVAC air handler and the network gear, but I can still hear it from the bedroom down the hall if the server room door is open. I would just close the door but concerned about heat buildup with the server and 2 large freezers.It's hard to tell, but I *think* most of the noise is coming from the power supplies. I have the fan controll BIOS setting on Energy Savings (lowest setting) which helps a lot BUT the power supply fans DONT spin down at all - not temperature controlled. They are on a constant speed all the time. From reading this forum and others, it looks like the following power supplies are deemed to be quiet and compatible. Server came with 2x of the first one in it already.So my main question is:Also, it looks like Supermicro makes 3 levels of hot-swap 80mm fans that fit the chassis (I hope):My server came with the 7000 RPM ones (which are running at about 3500 RPM at no-load idle under the Energy Saving profile), but since I can't really tell if the PSUs are more noisy than the fans, I have the 5000 RPM ones on order. The 2800 RPM ones seem like they might not move enough air.Thanks!--- Lobanz