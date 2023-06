Another Supermicro Quieting Thread

Size: 80mm x 25mm

Speed: 5200 RPM

Airflow: 51.5 CFM

Static Pressure: 87.7 Pa (WAY higher than the Noctua NF-A8)

Sound Pressure: 37 dba

PWM: Yes

Chronicalling progress in this lonely thread. THIS guy changed the fans in his 4U server to the 2800 RPM Supermicro FAN-0104L4 fans and saw that his CPUs were getting too hot with their passive CPU coolers. So he had to put on a Noctua active cooler. I can't do that in my 2U because the Noctua CPU cooler is way too tall for my chassis.So, I've decided to replace the fans inside the Supermicro hot swap fan caddies with different fans like THIS guy did. Definately a hack, but I'm out of options for a clean solution. I think I can preserve the hot swappability, but if not, no big deal. I did a test and took the fan unit apart and make sure I could actually perform the operation and install a 25mm thick fan. Doesn't look hard. Some duct tape and zip ties and Bob's your uncle.I looked at the Noctua NF-A8 PWM, but judged it to be an excellent and silent fan (I have several) but definately too wimpy.The fan's in the quieter versions of the Supermicro fans like the FAN-0074L4 (5000 rpm, 45 dBA, 68.3 CFM) and FAN-0104L4 (2800 RPM, 24 dBA, 32.9 CFM) are made by Sanyo Denki. The FAN-0104L4 is only 25mm deep. Many of the fan models are hard to find. So, I think the FAN-0104L4 is a bit too wimpy. So, I went to Sanyo Denki's Advanced Search page and found a model that is in between the FAN-0104L4 and the FAN-0074L4 in terms of CFMs and static pressure and that was also available online ( Digikey for about $19 with good stock level).I chose the 9GA0812P4H001‎ The stock fans are rated at 53.5 dba (7000 RPM, 72.5 CFM), so these should be much quieter, but not silent. I feel pretty sure that they should be able to keep up with the the little use the CPUs get and idle very quietly. And they seem pretty available.We'll see...