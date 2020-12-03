Another beautiful product from Optimus

Smoked Brisket

Smoked Brisket

Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2013
Messages
603
Optimus has released a GPU block for EVGA FTW 3080/3090 series cards. If you get the backplate it ain't cheap but, as a recent convert to their cpu blocks, I can tell you that the quality is not just skin deep. This block is great looking and oozes craftsmanship. Take a look: https://optimuspc.com/products/absolute-gpu-block-ftw3-3080-3090
Right now Nvidia is winning the "cool factor" in terms of water blocks. However, if Optimus releases a 6000 series block and Powercolor comes through with a liquid devil that doesnt cost a grand things may turn around.

I think it is really cool that Optimus chose to make a block for one of the cards from the only company, EVGA, that is offering pre-orders to registered customers first. I can't help but think that was a conscious choice. A compelling reason to give my money to both companies.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,273
I'm not quite comfortable with them yet. I tend to go for old school companies that have been around for a while, not the new ones.

I also don't go for blocks with clear plexi tops.

It's nice to see that they aare building a fan base. Over time maybe they will sell something I want, and the fact that they are starting to have a presence may mean I will trust them over time.
 
E

Epos7

Gawd
Joined
Aug 31, 2015
Messages
631
I was going to try their CPU block for my upcoming build, but it was OOS. The GPU block looks nice as well, but given the price it doesn't make a ton of sense on anything less than a 3090.

I'm waiting on the Watercool block for my EVGA 3080 XC3. Watercool designed it to use the stock backplate, so it's rather economical as far as GPU blocks go.
 
Zarathustra[H]

Zarathustra[H]

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 29, 2000
Messages
31,273
Epos7 said:
I was going to try their CPU block for my upcoming build, but it was OOS. The GPU block looks nice as well, but given the price it doesn't make a ton of sense on anything less than a 3090.

I'm waiting on the Watercool block for my EVGA 3080 XC3. Watercool designed it to use the stock backplate, so it's rather economical as far as GPU blocks go.
Click to expand...

Yeah, it looks like almost everything they sell is out of stock right now.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top