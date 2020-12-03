Another beautiful product from Optimus

Smoked Brisket
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2013
- Messages
- 603
Optimus has released a GPU block for EVGA FTW 3080/3090 series cards. If you get the backplate it ain't cheap but, as a recent convert to their cpu blocks, I can tell you that the quality is not just skin deep. This block is great looking and oozes craftsmanship. Take a look: https://optimuspc.com/products/absolute-gpu-block-ftw3-3080-3090
Right now Nvidia is winning the "cool factor" in terms of water blocks. However, if Optimus releases a 6000 series block and Powercolor comes through with a liquid devil that doesnt cost a grand things may turn around.
I think it is really cool that Optimus chose to make a block for one of the cards from the only company, EVGA, that is offering pre-orders to registered customers first. I can't help but think that was a conscious choice. A compelling reason to give my money to both companies.
Right now Nvidia is winning the "cool factor" in terms of water blocks. However, if Optimus releases a 6000 series block and Powercolor comes through with a liquid devil that doesnt cost a grand things may turn around.
I think it is really cool that Optimus chose to make a block for one of the cards from the only company, EVGA, that is offering pre-orders to registered customers first. I can't help but think that was a conscious choice. A compelling reason to give my money to both companies.