jojo69 said: when is tax return simulator 4 coming out? Click to expand...

April 15th. You need DLC to file an extension. Last minute file DLC will on sale on Steam on April 14th for $.49 comes with Cranky postal worker DLC for free. Early filer DLC will not have access to File Extension and Last Minute DLCs. However, the Cranky Postal Worker DLC will be included as they will still need to be used as the Direct Deposit function will be buggy and still not work on the day of release. We may need to wait 4-6 weeks for a patch for this issue. Word on the street that in the beta version, the government ran out of money prior to issuing the checks. This means the developer will be delaying the game several later than expected.