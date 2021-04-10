AMD5950X, Dark Hero, and 32GB GSkill Trident Z RGB / Neo / Royal - DDR4 3600-4000mhz choices ; B-Die really worth the increased price?

RanceJustice
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 9, 2003
- Messages
- 6,099
Hello everyone. Having finally acquired my 5950X (at retail) to pair with the Asus Crosshair VIII Dark Hero I was able to acquire near the holidays, I'm trying to decide on RAM to complete the triad. I'm favoring 32GB in total and currently as well as future expansion in mind , 2x 16GB stick dual channel, dual rank kits are the best for performance. Gskill seems to offer high quality, Dark Herocompatible DDR4 and their RGB lit variants such as RGB, Neo, or Royal seem to be favorable as they are aesthetically pleasing, controllable directly from the BIOS/UEFI, as well as via Asus AURA API and software that can interface with it ; I'm potentially open to others, but hear a lot of good about GSkill and they've served me well in the past alongside Corsair and the like.
Its my understanding that to get the most out of my 5950X on a Dark Hero board, I need RAM running at at least 3600mhz but beyond that I don't know what combination of specs are meaningful vs simply benchmark fodder. The two factors are combinations of either frequency from 3600 - 4000mhz or CAS latency from 14 to 18 . Is it really worthwhile to make use of frequencies above 3600mhz ? Likewise, what about lower CL? Should one be prioritized over another? There is likely a certain point where speed and/or latency offers such diminishing returns its not realistic for anyone who isn't shooting to either maximize benchmarks and/or is using exotic cooling (ie something beyond an air cooled heatsink, AIO, or custom water - like LN2 or something) . There is also the point where value comes into things and diminishing returns. This seems particularly important considering that certain types of RAM increase dramatically in price, at a time when RAM is pretty expensive overall.
I've heard frequently that Samsung B-Die are among the best chips available and I've looked at sites like https://benzhaomin.github.io/bdiefinder/ . However, it seems that the commonly available GSkill kits I've been looking into are not on the aforementioned list. For instance, https://www.amazon.com/G-Skill-Trid...WTS8T2W/ref=dp_fod_2?pd_rd_i=B07WTS8T2W&psc=1 is a common CL16 kit at a comparatively reasonable price on Amazon or Newegg from about $200-230. Reading that the B-Die version of CL16 is at 16-16-16-36 for instance, is at minimum $295 - 350+ - https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820232860 . Finding 3600mhz CL14, is a bit harder and seems to be around $350 - https://www.newegg.com/g-skill-32gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram/p/N82E16820374093 . Is there really value in paying the additional expense for verified B-Die? For 4000mhz there seems to be a similar situation in that finding the purported BDie versions, too.
So ultimately deciding which specs to choose and which price premiums are worthwhile in terms of getting the most meaningful performance out a 5950X on air / AIO / custom water is the current quandary. Advice appreciated, thanks.
