AMD XT Round Up"

DJ Lushious said: Those results are unsurprising and in line with what AMD has touted for the XTs. There's surely a reason why AMD sought to release these chips, but I'm not exactly clear what that is. Click to expand...

Guarana [BAWLS] said:



But how is it scoring higher than a 3900X?



View attachment 259606 I know the 3300X is a great CPU, et all....But how is it scoring higher than a 3900X? Click to expand...

it's not any different then why intel released the 9900KS when almost all 9900K's could do 5Ghz minimum but at least AMD isn't price gouging people.. at the end of the day the only people that overhyped XT was reddit, youtube and forums, AMD themselves barely had to do anything to advertise XT and even when they did it wasn't claiming some insane performance increase over the original zen 2 chips.different CCX layout so less latency.. all 4 cores are on one CCX vs being split over 2 CCX's like the 3100 or 4 CCX's like the 3900x.