AMD: Still having a hard rtime with MB choice. Looking again for mATX

I'm seriously trying to find a case/MB that will fit my build. I'm 90% going with a Ryzen 5 2600, unless people can convince me of something else. I may go with the 5 2600x but I really don;t need more. It's for gaming, and I play mostly Mos games, with the occasional FPS but usually the games I play are fairly easy on the graphics/CPU Anyway,I'm looking for the absolute smallest case/build I can get. At first I shied away from mATX because I thought I could find some cases that were nearly the size of mATX cases. I did find a couple, but it has been hard going. So, now I am back looking mATX boards. I think the main problem is that I'm not finding a case to my liking. I want a cube case, and the search goes on. I did find one from Rosewill that is only 15x15x9 inches, and I can turn it on it's side. It will take anATX board, but no room for bottom fans then. Also, for whatever reason, Rosewill decided not to include a front intake filter. That's almost unforgivable, really, because I don't like cleaning tumbleweeds out of my case very month. They did offer one on the top exhaust, though--go figure. I've seriously scoured Amazon for a mATX or small ATX case and I simply cannot find anything. The Rosewill case is as small as most mATX cases, so i still may go with it and trry to fabricate some sort of clean looking front filter for it. {} https://www.amazon.com/Rosewill-CUL...words=rosewill+cullinan&qid=1579660748&sr=8-2 I'm also finding that the mATX boards have a total of two 4 pin sys fans. I'd like to have at least 3. However, if the fan headers can support a high enough voltage, then I can use a Y cable and two fans, then that would be fine. I just don't like having only two sys fans, especially since I have had them blow up on occasion. Then you've left with 1 single sysfan,and have to hook fans to the power supply and fuck all that shit. I mean it's 2020, right? Anyway, all I need is one graphics card and one add in card, like for wifi, and that;'s it. I do want a really good BIOS fan control system--again, it's 2020. Any help would be appreciated.