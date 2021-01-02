AMD Ryzen Threadripper 5000 Series "Genesis Peak" Processor Lineup Could Begin with a 16-Core Model

"The current generation of Threadripper Castle Peak processors is starting at 24 cores, and going up to 64-core models, so it would be interesting to see where AMD sees the 16-core model in the stack and why it chose to do it. The exact specifications of this processor are unknown, so we have to wait for the announcement event. It is also unknown if the existing TRX40 motherboard will offer support for Zen 3 based Genesis Peak 5000 series Threadripper processors or will AMD introduce a new platform for it."

1609613509967.png


https://www.techpowerup.com/276692/...essor-lineup-could-begin-with-a-16-core-model
 
At 16 cores I don’t think there would be much of a performance difference between the 5950x and a TR of that same count. Is there even a 16 core 3000 series TR variant? The 3960x starts at 24 core as well, I am eagerly awaiting the availability of the 5970x I need something I can use for production and have enough room to migrate my VM’s to for testing.
 
