AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Performance, Overclocking and Cooling Thread

I use to be all in the aesthetics of my build in prior rigs. But now I don't really care as much. I mean heck, I have a giant mora rad sitting next to my pc, and have quick disconnect fittings on the outside and inside with lots of tubing about...Want to be able to remove gpu or cpu without draining, and upgrade when necessary. Which is indeed beautiful for ease of maintenance and upgrading.



Not sure if you got the tridentz rgb's due to aesthetics and rgb, just keep in mind rgb will needlessly heat up your memory as a result. Would def recommend installing the gskill RGB software and turning them off. Especially If you plan to OC them and tighten your timings as much as possible, they will add heat needlessly to your modules which can limit your headroom, or even cause errors due to high memory temps as dual rank dimms run hot. If you put a fan over it though, should alleviate that problem a bit....but takes away the point of having an RGB set if you are going for an aesthetic build. I personally picked up a 90 degree fan mount from aliexpress that mounts to another fan, so plan to put either a 120mm or 140mm fan over my memory modules to provide active cooling once I get this new hardware into my main rig and off the test bench. Want to ensure I have no issues whatsoever temp wise, although a bit overkill considering I'm water blocking my gpu...If it was air cooled and dumping that heat during gpu rendering through the passthrough gpu's are using now-a-days, would of cooked my modules leading to a higher likelihood of errors....Me no likey.