AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Performance, Overclocking and Cooling Thread

I'm interested to see how people are running these and if anyone has tips, issues, fixes etc.
I picked mine up on Friday and installed it Saturday to replace my 7800X3D. When I built my system a little over a year ago I wanted a 16 core system but cut this corner to make the price a little more agreeable to my wife and I'm glad I did. The 7800X3D was great and I'm passing it on to my Son to enjoy.
Specs (in the sig)
Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX
Gigabyte 4090
32GB 6000MT/s ram
Issues
I had some issues with Winblows 11 but mostly got them ironed out. My 'Balanced' profile was set to limit CPU speeds to 50%, I just did a reset of the profile to make sure I wouldn't run in to any weirdness and CPU scheduling seems to working as intended with the exception being GTA V Enhanced. Game Bar is broken (will not remember things as games).
OpenRGB with hardware monitoring no longer reads the CPU temps so I can no longer show CPU temps with RGB lighting. I have a feeling that the project is on its last legs so I'll have to find an alternative.
Overclocking and performance
I haven't done much other than a negative 10 offset. All core clocks are 4.9-5Ghz on my custom loop. I might try a higher offset later when I'm not so busy with work.
My system would often lag with multiple video streams running at once on the 78003XD (I often leave my security cameras open on a side screen) which I don't get any more. Overall I'm fairly pleased with the performance (why the hell wouldn't I be?)
