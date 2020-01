Today AMD announced its 4Q 2019 revenue of $2.13 billion, up 18% from the previous quarter and up 50% from the same quarter last year. This is accompanied by a 45% gross margin for Q4, AMD's highest on record, up from 38% from Q4 last year and up from 43% in Q3. Operating income for the quarter was up a staggering 1143% (not a typo) from $28 million a year ago to $348 million this quarter, and net income was up 347% to $170 million. The resulted in earnings per share of $0.15, up 275% from a year ago.

Click to expand...