AMD RDNA 2 gets ray tracing

Is this hardware or software ray-tracing? Keep in mind that even Nvidia has already enabled Ray-tracing on their older cards like the GTX 1080, but it's done in software. Only the RTX series has actual dedicated ray-tracing hardware on it. From what I've read, the ray-tracing in DX12 Ultimate WILL be able to make use of the dedicated ray-tracing hardware in Nvidia RTX cards.



Either way, it's great that the new AMD cards will support ray-tracing, but will it support it like the Nvidia RTX cards do (in hardware), or will it "support" it like the Nvidia GTX cards do (in software)?