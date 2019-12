Boost only appears to work in GTA V when rotating view, straight runs it seems to be off. While turning frame rate goes up from 70 to over 100fps+ at 1440p with pretty much maxed out settings, 4xMSAA. I did not notice any significant degradation unless I was really looking for it. Will have to play around with this more.



I can now use the image sharpening filter, before for me it was added texture noise, now at 50% sharpness it improves the textures, at least in GTA V.



The interface even further distances itself from the Nvidia clunky and very outdated panel. I like the new OCing controls and monitoring as well. The per game profiles while there before is even easier to do now.



There is a FPS average on the Home screen on last game played, very interesting. Button to go straight to the profile, launch button as well. Very handy. The built in Browser, yes Browser can be used ingame not sure the point but could be interesting to use it to cheat a little if one got stuck in a game rather easiliy. Streaming now gets it's own tab and page which looks well organized. Have not tried AMD Link yet with a phone to see if the same options and monitoring are available like before.



In short, outstanding!

