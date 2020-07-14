AMD Launches Ryzen Threadripper Pro - OEM only

UnknownSouljer
https://www.anandtech.com/show/1591...eadripper-pro-workstation-parts-for-oems-only
Today, AMD is announcing its first set of workstation products, under the Ryzen Threadripper Pro branding. However, it should be noted that these processors will only be available as part of pre-built systems, and no corresponding consumer motherboards will be made available.
Interesting. A new workstation OEM part enters the market.
