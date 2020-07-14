AMD Launches Ryzen Threadripper Pro - OEM only

Today, AMD is announcing its first set of workstation products, under the Ryzen Threadripper Pro branding. However, it should be noted that these processors will only be available as part of pre-built systems, and no corresponding consumer motherboards will be made available.

Interesting. A new workstation OEM part enters the market.
 
"XT" for the TR's?? Actually, it's more than that. Makes the TR more like like a workstation Epyc. TR before was still a bit hampered by desktop-isms.

Interesting... but OEM only?
 
As somebody shopping currently to build a Threadripper workstation I am conflicted by this, Accounting would love for me to just buy a Lenovo server (as they are the launch partner) and not have to deal with building my own. Too many parts for consumer Threadripper have RGB or Gaming in the title which makes things hard to explain or justify to the Auditors but at the same time I don't want to have to wait much longer for this and I am not sure that the added 4 memory channels or addition of the AMP Pro tools would benefit the intended work loads by much. Bah! AMD is not making my life easy on this.
 
