AMD Launches Ryzen Threadripper Pro - OEM only

As somebody shopping currently to build a Threadripper workstation I am conflicted by this, Accounting would love for me to just buy a Lenovo server (as they are the launch partner) and not have to deal with building my own. Too many parts for consumer Threadripper have RGB or Gaming in the title which makes things hard to explain or justify to the Auditors but at the same time I don't want to have to wait much longer for this and I am not sure that the added 4 memory channels or addition of the AMP Pro tools would benefit the intended work loads by much. Bah! AMD is not making my life easy on this.