AMD GPU for ITX Build

Have an X570 ROG Strix-I in a Lian Li TU150 w/ NH D15-S and Corsair LPX 3600, pretty solid system.



The GPU is a MSI GAMING 12G 6700XT and it's a triple slot monstrosity, keeping me from putting bottom intake fans in.



Any suggestions on a smaller GPU of the 6700XT variety (or 6600XT if required?) that would be 1 or just barely 2 slot?