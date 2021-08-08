AMD GPU for ITX Build

rewted

Have an X570 ROG Strix-I in a Lian Li TU150 w/ NH D15-S and Corsair LPX 3600, pretty solid system.

The GPU is a MSI GAMING 12G 6700XT and it's a triple slot monstrosity, keeping me from putting bottom intake fans in.

Any suggestions on a smaller GPU of the 6700XT variety (or 6600XT if required?) that would be 1 or just barely 2 slot?
 
