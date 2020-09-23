AMD Drivers

kilroy67

kilroy67

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Oct 16, 2006
Messages
1,063
So it's been a long while since I owned a AMD card, actually it was ATI when I did and I used nothing but ATI up until the 1900 XTX. So that said, I want to know how are the drivers currently put out by AMD. I have heard a lot of negative things about them, how do they stack up against Nvidia drivers. I have no problems with Nvidia drivers, and I certainly don't want to try AMD and get screwed. So i'm asking AMD users to give me their honest assessment.
 
T

travm

Gawd
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
629
AMD drivers havent been bad for 15 years. Occasional compatibility issues, isolated typically.
I personally haven't had a radeon related driver issue since the 90's.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top