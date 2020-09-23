AMD Drivers

So it's been a long while since I owned a AMD card, actually it was ATI when I did and I used nothing but ATI up until the 1900 XTX. So that said, I want to know how are the drivers currently put out by AMD. I have heard a lot of negative things about them, how do they stack up against Nvidia drivers. I have no problems with Nvidia drivers, and I certainly don't want to try AMD and get screwed. So i'm asking AMD users to give me their honest assessment.