It's an awkward time to buy an APU unfortunately... 5000-series Zen3 models aren't released yet and 4000 series Zen2 are only available via grey market and are very expensive. 3000 series Zen1 are generally available but are based on an old architecture and max out at 4 cores. Unless you really need the extra iGPU power, an i3 might make more sense right now for productivity work.