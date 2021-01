Optimized and support AMD Ryzen 5000 series processors.

Optimized Resizable BAR (Re-Size BAR) function with NVidia Graphics cards.

Improved AM4 processor compatibility

So the new AMD AGESA ComboV2 1.2.0.0 is out and see this is ava now.My Question is the re-size bar and nvidia, i own teh 2070 rtx what if any benefit does this have or what does it do and should i use it?