AMD 7900XT and 7900 XTX Reviews

Reviews are out.
Written Reviews -
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-radeon-rx-7900-xt/
https://www.techpowerup.com/review/amd-radeon-rx-7900-xtx/
Youtube -
The price for 7900 XTX seems to be priced right for the market (well, GPUs prices have gone way up). The 7900 XT seems a bit more pricey. I would like it to be $800 or even $700. Thoughts?
