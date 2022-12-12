AMD 7900 GPU series reviews are up.

um, did you see the Guru3D review? It beats 4090 in Farcry 6 and Assassins Creed Valhala (1080p/1440p). This is probably early drivers too. Give AMD a chance to improve drivers over the next few months.Rasterization is marginally (+/-5%) higher than 4080; RT is around 3090. AMD, what happened?
Doing no favors to lower prices.
This right here is the problem for AMD. Hoping for the mythical and debunked "fine wine."
I feel for the times the 7900xtx is behind the 4080 is just due to immature drivers. If it can rival 4090 or beat it in some games tells a lot.Yep, and it is going to come down to what games you play and how much you want to spend. I have a 6800XT already but, the 7900XTX is a very good card at that price point.
There is very little gained by overclocking looking at the guru3d review. 4-5% at best.Not a single review I've seen so far touches on OC, some talked about clock speeds. Which are between 2500-2750 depending on what review you get. Were they not allowed to OC, or just nothing there to OC too?
Yep, just like the NV 4XXX GPUs.There is very little gained by overclocking looking at the guru3d review. 4-5% at best.
Man my 3080 can run most things on 4K and the 7900 XTX doesn't do much better than the 3080 with RT on. I might just skip this generation.
It's literally a single generation.Seeing just how far behind AMD is though is kinda worrying.
This is the 3rd generation since nV starting their push towards RT.AMD was never going to match Nvidia in RT after just 1 generation. If RT performance was important to you then it was always going to be Nvidia regardless. Seeing just how far behind AMD is though is kinda worrying.
If the 4090 wasn't basically a 4-slot GPU in like 2 directions I would definitely be interested in it. Because it's generation to generation jump in performance is worth it at 4k+Unless there's a specific game you need more performance on, a single generation to generation upgrade isn't really needed. AMD driver work is pretty shoddy. My 6700xt messes up really badly if windows is left to auto update, it loses all its fan settings and 3d settings and often the radeon software just stops working until I manually install it. It's frustrating when I want to go sit at my driving sim setup and find the silent pc I setup gets noisy as I'm about to settle in on what was supposed to be a simple fire it up and play session. I can go years without updating my nvidia drivers until I hit some compatibility wall with a new game.