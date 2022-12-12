AMD 7900 GPU series reviews are up.

Unless there's a specific game you need more performance on, a single generation to generation upgrade isn't really needed. AMD driver work is pretty shoddy. My 6700xt messes up really badly if windows is left to auto update, it loses all its fan settings and 3d settings and often the radeon software just stops working until I manually install it. It's frustrating when I want to go sit at my driving sim setup and find the silent pc I setup gets noisy as I'm about to settle in on what was supposed to be a simple fire it up and play session. I can go years without paying attention to my nvidia drivers until I hit some compatibility wall with a new game or it breaks an old one with some bug.