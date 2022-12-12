AMD 7900 GPU series reviews are up.

Nirad9er

harmattan said:
Rasterization is marginally (+/-5%) higher than 4080; RT is around 3090. AMD, what happened?

Doing no favors to lower prices.
um, did you see the Guru3D review? It beats 4090 in Farcry 6 and Assassins Creed Valhala (1080p/1440p). This is probably early drivers too. Give AMD a chance to improve drivers over the next few months.
 
ManofGod

ManofGod

Nirad9er said:
um, did you see the Guru3D review? It beats 4090 in Farcry 6 and Assassins Creed Valhala (1080p/1440p). This is probably early drivers too. Give AMD a chance to improve drivers over the next few months.
Yep, and it is going to come down to what games you play and how much you want to spend. I have a 6800XT already but, the 7900XTX is a very good card at that price point.
 
DooKey

DooKey

Nirad9er said:
um, did you see the Guru3D review? It beats 4090 in Farcry 6 and Assassins Creed Valhala (1080p/1440p). This is probably early drivers too. Give AMD a chance to improve drivers over the next few months.
This right here is the problem for AMD. Hoping for the mythical and debunked "fine wine."

They need to put more effort into their launch drivers because first impressions have been killing them. The XTX is a good card held back by AMD software.
 
N

Nirad9er

ManofGod said:
Yep, and it is going to come down to what games you play and how much you want to spend. I have a 6800XT already but, the 7900XTX is a very good card at that price point.
I feel for the times the 7900xtx is behind the 4080 is just due to immature drivers. If it can rival 4090 or beat it in some games tells a lot.
 
F

flooberjobby

Not a single review I've seen so far touches on OC, some talked about clock speeds. Which are between 2500-2750 depending on what review you get. Were they not allowed to OC, or just nothing there to OC to?
 
Mchart

Mchart

Good card for $1k, but given the likelihood this thing will be closer to 4080 prices for most, it’s not going to be as fantastic.
 
Mchart

Mchart

flooberjobby said:
Not a single review I've seen so far touches on OC, some talked about clock speeds. Which are between 2500-2750 depending on what review you get. Were they not allowed to OC, or just nothing there to OC too?
There is very little gained by overclocking looking at the guru3d review. 4-5% at best.
 
cvinh

cvinh

Man my 3080 can run most things on 4K and the 7900 XTX doesn't do much better than the 3080 with RT on. I might just skip this generation.
 
S

Slade

Unless there's a specific game you need more performance on, a single generation to generation upgrade isn't really needed. AMD driver work is pretty shoddy. My 6700xt messes up really badly if windows is left to auto update, it loses all its fan settings and 3d settings and often the radeon software just stops working until I manually install it. It's frustrating when I want to go sit at my driving sim setup and find the silent pc I setup gets noisy as I'm about to settle in on what was supposed to be a simple fire it up and play session. I can go years without paying attention to my nvidia drivers until I hit some compatibility wall with a new game or it breaks an old one with some bug.
 
M

MistaSparkul

cvinh said:
Man my 3080 can run most things on 4K and the 7900 XTX doesn't do much better than the 3080 with RT on. I might just skip this generation.
AMD was never going to match Nvidia in RT after just 1 generation. If RT performance was important to you then it was always going to be Nvidia regardless. Seeing just how far behind AMD is though is kinda worrying.
 
K

KickAssCop

Last gen's RT performance now on AMD.
Maybe if Rasterization is the only criteria, it wins and that too because nV was stupid to price 4080 at 1200.
 
harmattan

harmattan

MistaSparkul said:
AMD was never going to match Nvidia in RT after just 1 generation. If RT performance was important to you then it was always going to be Nvidia regardless. Seeing just how far behind AMD is though is kinda worrying.
This is the 3rd generation since nV starting their push towards RT.
 
F

flooberjobby

Slade said:
Unless there's a specific game you need more performance on, a single generation to generation upgrade isn't really needed. AMD driver work is pretty shoddy. My 6700xt messes up really badly if windows is left to auto update, it loses all its fan settings and 3d settings and often the radeon software just stops working until I manually install it. It's frustrating when I want to go sit at my driving sim setup and find the silent pc I setup gets noisy as I'm about to settle in on what was supposed to be a simple fire it up and play session. I can go years without updating my nvidia drivers until I hit some compatibility wall with a new game.
If the 4090 wasn't basically a 4-slot GPU in like 2 directions I would definitely be interested in it. Because it's generation to generation jump in performance is worth it at 4k+
 
