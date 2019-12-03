Amazing Price! Rosewill THOR V2 (Massive) Full Tower PC Case - $59.99 Shipped

NightReaver said: Electrically grounded. Components are grounded to the outlet through the PSU. Some ppl thought that a wood case would offer no grounding, apparently ignoring that acrylic cases exist. Not to mention most cases use rubber feet anyways, or are on desk. I mean I was using a metal Lian Li mobo tray, just because it looked nice and came with the back bracket.



Wood is such an unconventional material that you'd be surprised how many people dismiss it for invalid reasons. It's major faults are that it's heavy, bulky, and harder to work with. Yet the reasons people would mention would be stuff like shielding (idk, that 3/4" wood didn't cause anything nearby to act up), thermal dissipation (maybe for passive systems? I always go overkill on fans lol), and the aforementioned stuff. As a bonus the sound dampening was great!



Honestly, I'd probably try making another one at some point just for fun. It'd never replace the 900D, but who knows. Long MI winters get boring lol.

Ah yes, more ignorance, lol. That's what I've seen a lot of people do in the builds I saw--use a mb tray and go from there. I would have though just using the wood though would be fine since it doesn't conduct, although you would need some sort of riser to keep the motherboard elevated.Hmmm...emi rfi sheilding could be valid, but it also might not matter. Back in the day our old 486 would knock out all the radio stations but 2 on a stereo 8ft away every time we turned it on--and this was in a normal case.If someone skimped on fans I could see the thermal, or just not taking into account that the wood won't conduct heat like metal to help dissipate it. I never thought about sound dampening--I bet you could run more fans and keep them on faster and still have less sound.I always thought about commissioning an 'architectural tower' that would have attributes of real architecture like this: