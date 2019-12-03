Amazing Price! Rosewill THOR V2 (Massive) Full Tower PC Case - $59.99 Shipped

My case for the past many years with custom full glass side panel mod. Super quiet and great air flow even with the glass side panel and all the large (included) fans turned all the way down. No issues with any fan after going on 7 years use.

With Coupon Code: EMCUVTW44

https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16811147053?Item=N82E16811147053&Tpk=N82E16811147053

11-147-053-23.jpg


11-147-053-17.jpg


jlBPNfh6K6ZVCTulZp_KblNIcI01BF6naaLZDmzChEy9ijRWEyjzdt2iKaUL5XkmKa52nbTQ2IeO0Ywc38Y=w531-h944-no.jpg
 
SamirD

Pretty awesome space and can take server boards too, so great for a nas build.
 
jimbob200521

jimbob200521

Had one that came with a PC parts bundle I bought for a while, ended up sitting in a closet until I gave it away. I will say to the OP though, looks better with the custom side panel.
 
NobleX13

I am tempted by this case. I have an EATX supermicro build going on and I haven't decided if it is going in a full tower like this or in a Rosewill 4U case I already own.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Those are CD drive mounts my next case is going to have a PSU Shroud for sure I have a Bitfenix Shogun now good looking case but I want a PSU Shroud to clean it up Bitfenix has a Nova Mesh in white and black they both look good. But if I need better airflow I can just take the front panel off problem solved.
 
zrikz

I'm tempted, want to build a new PC next year.. that thing seems massive though, but not necessarily a bad thing. Definitely can't beat the price.
 
SamirD

thesmokingman said:
That style was so cool in 2010.
Still in style if you need an e-atx case-especially at this price. (y)

And I've never understood aesthetics on something as utilitarian as a computer case. It was always function first whenever we built systems.
 
NobleX13

SamirD said:
Still in style if you need an e-atx case-especially at this price. (y)

And I've never understood aesthetics on something as utilitarian as a computer case. It was always function first whenever we built systems.
I agree with you there. These kids and their damn RGB... I don't get paying $30+ for a single RGB fan.

My first PC case was the ugliest thing imaginable. Some Raidmax special from 2005 or 2006 with a carry handle. Damn thing still had 80mm fans.

With that being said, I like the look of these modern cases with sleek tempered glass side panels and fancy addressable RGB lighting. I just usually run out of money long before the case comes into the equation.
 
kirbyrj

I have the white version of this. It's big, but it works. I think I had one fan die on me in 5-6 years of 24/7 operation, but it was easily replaceable (rear 120mm).
 
SamirD

NobleX13 said:
I agree with you there. These kids and their damn RGB... I don't get paying $30+ for a single RGB fan.

My first PC case was the ugliest thing imaginable. Some Raidmax special from 2005 or 2006 with a carry handle. Damn thing still had 80mm fans.

With that being said, I like the look of these modern cases with sleek tempered glass side panels and fancy addressable RGB lighting. I just usually run out of money long before the case comes into the equation.
haha! Get off my lawn kids! haha! But I'm right there with you on rgb--it's nice to have a disco light show if you're just listening to music. :D

One of the best cases I've ever got (and still have) is a monster 14x 5.25 full tower by California PC Products. The case alone weighs almost 100lbs. :eek: It looks similar to these:
I too like a lot of the glass designs and just completely out of the box thinking. Just not my cup of tea for sure. :greedy:
 
NobleX13

SamirD said:
haha! Get off my lawn kids! haha! But I'm right there with you on rgb--it's nice to have a disco light show if you're just listening to music. :D

One of the best cases I've ever got (and still have) is a monster 14x 5.25 full tower by California PC Products. The case alone weighs almost 100lbs. :eek: It looks similar to these:
View attachment 204509View attachment 204510

I too like a lot of the glass designs and just completely out of the box thinking. Just not my cup of tea for sure. :greedy:
I have heard of ATX cases with a "basement" for the power supply, but that thing has an "attic". I love it.
 
SamirD

NobleX13 said:
I have heard of ATX cases with a "basement" for the power supply, but that thing has an "attic". I love it.
And sadly, I just tried to call the company out of curiosity to see if they're still around, and apparently they're no longer there. They used to employee 80 people and had a 78,000 production facility in the tiny town of Holister, CA. Another made in usa small business casualty to cheap foreign labor. :(
 
Hokies83

Hokies83

From a former Mountain Miss case owner. That’s a cute little case there lol.

Honestly it looks like a giant Haf 932
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

I like the massive side fan, besides that, it's generic and not something I would call massive.
 
SamirD

auntjemima said:
I like the massive side fan, besides that, it's generic and not something I would call massive.
10 pci slots and room like that was even hard to find back in the day. Sure there are a few cases bigger than this, but not at this price.
 
SamirD

vegeta535 said:
It is for these days. Seems a lot of people are into it's/microatx systems for some damn reason. I still prefer big cases.
sing to 'baby got back'

I like big case and I cannot lie
you other brothers can't deny
when that rig is big and full of fun
it makes you yell damn son!
 
SamirD

Penguincomp said:
Reminds me of the steel Antec cases we were all using back in the early 2000's.
I actually have one of these. Nice beastie. (y)

I just realized I've always been into big cases--the bigger the better. I think it's because the IBM 30-286 that started me into the PC world was so restrictive that once I got away from that I never wanted to be pigeonholed like that again. :eek:
 
NightReaver

I'll always gravitate to the big cases. Started when I inherited a Thermaltake Xaser III from family. After that I made an equally large one out of wood, named ofc "Big Woody". Settled into the current 900D with some ColdZero panels and replaced the acrylic side window with a piece of tempered. May the super tower legacy live on!
 
Beaflag VonRathburg

This is the first case that I built a computer for myself in circa 2010 or 2011. It got super rusty running a system in my garage years later, but is still camping out in a closet because I don't want to throw it away. It really is a great case. There's plenty of space, super quiet, built in fan controllers for an easy zero noise system, etc, etc...
 
SamirD

NightReaver said:
After that I made an equally large one out of wood, named ofc "Big Woody".
You got a pic of it? I thought about custom making a wood tower case once, but never could figure out what the design should be.
 
NightReaver

SamirD said:
You got a pic of it? I thought about custom making a wood tower case once, but never could figure out what the design should be.
Sadly, nope :(

It wasn't anything too special. Just a half-floor over the PSU, a mobo tray, a box in the front for 5.25" stuff and room for a load of fans. 5 legs in totall with a piece of wood at the top and bottom, then a nicer routered piece overlapping those with fan holes cut in the top. I was gonna make a Big Woody V2 with some design inspiration from the 900D....then came along a 25% ebay coupon and that's when an actual 900D came to be.

The first case was just cheap 'cherry' plywood from Home Depot. 3/4" though, she was heavy! Learned a lot, the second case I was going to get some nice 7 ply from a mill, and probably use some solid slabs from a local reclamation center for the more visible top/ face. But well, that adds up lol.
 
SamirD

NightReaver said:
Sadly, nope :(

It wasn't anything too special. Just a half-floor over the PSU, a mobo tray, a box in the front for 5.25" stuff and room for a load of fans. 5 legs in totall with a piece of wood at the top and bottom, then a nicer routered piece overlapping those with fan holes cut in the top. I was gonna make a Big Woody V2 with some design inspiration from the 900D....then came along a 25% ebay coupon and that's when an actual 900D came to be.

The first case was just cheap 'cherry' plywood from Home Depot. 3/4" though, she was heavy! Learned a lot, the second case I was going to get some nice 7 ply from a mill, and probably use some solid slabs from a local reclamation center for the more visible top/ face. But well, that adds up lol.
Sounds like you were on the track to build some cool wood cases if you kept at it! There's some gorgeous wood cases that have been made in the last decade or two. There's also been some cool lego ones as that was a rabbit hole that was suggested by google image search. :oops:
 
NightReaver

SamirD said:
Sounds like you were on the track to build some cool wood cases if you kept at it! There's some gorgeous wood cases that have been made in the last decade or two. There's also been some cool lego ones as that was a rabbit hole that was suggested by google image search. :oops:
I'll tell ya though, when I first embarked on it I realized people have some pretty wild misconceptions about wood. Best one being "Oh, but what if it catches on fire from the heat?". Grounding was also another funny one.
 
SamirD

NightReaver said:
I'll tell ya though, when I first embarked on it I realized people have some pretty wild misconceptions about wood. Best one being "Oh, but what if it catches on fire from the heat?". Grounding was also another funny one.
I could kinda get the heat (haha, not really--that's just plain...), but what was the issue with grounding? Other than you better have some metal in there to ground stuff to.
 
NightReaver

SamirD said:
I could kinda get the heat (haha, not really--that's just plain...), but what was the issue with grounding? Other than you better have some metal in there to ground stuff to.
Electrically grounded. Components are grounded to the outlet through the PSU. Some ppl thought that a wood case would offer no grounding, apparently ignoring that acrylic cases exist. Not to mention most cases use rubber feet anyways, or are on desk. I mean I was using a metal Lian Li mobo tray, just because it looked nice and came with the back bracket.

Wood is such an unconventional material that you'd be surprised how many people dismiss it for invalid reasons. It's major faults are that it's heavy, bulky, and harder to work with. Yet the reasons people would mention would be stuff like shielding (idk, that 3/4" wood didn't cause anything nearby to act up), thermal dissipation (maybe for passive systems? I always go overkill on fans lol), and the aforementioned stuff. As a bonus the sound dampening was great!

Honestly, I'd probably try making another one at some point just for fun. It'd never replace the 900D, but who knows. Long MI winters get boring lol.
 
SamirD

NightReaver said:
Electrically grounded. Components are grounded to the outlet through the PSU. Some ppl thought that a wood case would offer no grounding, apparently ignoring that acrylic cases exist. Not to mention most cases use rubber feet anyways, or are on desk. I mean I was using a metal Lian Li mobo tray, just because it looked nice and came with the back bracket.

Wood is such an unconventional material that you'd be surprised how many people dismiss it for invalid reasons. It's major faults are that it's heavy, bulky, and harder to work with. Yet the reasons people would mention would be stuff like shielding (idk, that 3/4" wood didn't cause anything nearby to act up), thermal dissipation (maybe for passive systems? I always go overkill on fans lol), and the aforementioned stuff. As a bonus the sound dampening was great!

Honestly, I'd probably try making another one at some point just for fun. It'd never replace the 900D, but who knows. Long MI winters get boring lol.
Ah yes, more ignorance, lol. That's what I've seen a lot of people do in the builds I saw--use a mb tray and go from there. I would have though just using the wood though would be fine since it doesn't conduct, although you would need some sort of riser to keep the motherboard elevated.

Hmmm...emi rfi sheilding could be valid, but it also might not matter. Back in the day our old 486 would knock out all the radio stations but 2 on a stereo 8ft away every time we turned it on--and this was in a normal case. :eek: If someone skimped on fans I could see the thermal, or just not taking into account that the wood won't conduct heat like metal to help dissipate it. I never thought about sound dampening--I bet you could run more fans and keep them on faster and still have less sound. :)

I always thought about commissioning an 'architectural tower' that would have attributes of real architecture like this:
remote.jpg.jpg
 
