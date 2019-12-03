Amazing Price! Rosewill THOR V2 (Massive) Full Tower PC Case - $59.99 Shipped

Sabrewulf...
Gawd
- Joined
- Jan 18, 2008
- Messages
- 1,014
My case for the past many years with custom full glass side panel mod. Super quiet and great air flow even with the glass side panel and all the large (included) fans turned all the way down. No issues with any fan after going on 7 years use.
With Coupon Code: EMCUVTW44
https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16811147053?Item=N82E16811147053&Tpk=N82E16811147053
With Coupon Code: EMCUVTW44
https://www.newegg.com/p/N82E16811147053?Item=N82E16811147053&Tpk=N82E16811147053