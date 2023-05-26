Alone in the Dark (2024)

Yet another remake of the survival horror game Alone in the Dark is coming out on October 25. The game is made by THQ Nordic studio Pieces Interactive, who made the two newest expansions for Titan Quest. The game is built using Unreal Engine 4, so be prepared...

https://www.gog.com/game/alone_in_the_dark




There is also a free prologue available to play now.

 
The game does not look great but it runs insanely good as for as the framerate in general goes. At 5k 60 fps I was only using about 150-160 watts on my 4090 so it seems pretty well optimized. There are games that dont look much better but run WAY worse even at 4k than this does at 5k. That said there was one place in the demo that would drop a few fps no matter what.

As for as the little bit of actual gameplay in the demo I just don't understand what the hell is going on. :confused:
 
Oh man, I think I remember seeing an ad for the Atari Jaguar version of this awhile ago.
 
