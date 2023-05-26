Alone in the Dark (2024)

Armenius
Yet another remake of the survival horror game Alone in the Dark is coming out on October 25. The game is made by THQ Nordic studio Pieces Interactive, who made the two newest expansions for Titan Quest. The game is built using Unreal Engine 4, so be prepared...
https://www.gog.com/game/alone_in_the_dark
There is also a free prologue available to play now.
