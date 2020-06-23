Alldocube X Neo

Android 9.0 System

The new Android 9.0 OS decreases mounts of storage space required for apps and improves runtime device performance.



Snapdragon 660 Octa Core up to 2.2GHz

It features 8 Kryo 260 cores (custom design, 64-Bit capable) that are divided in two clusters. A fast cluster of four cores with up to 2.2 GHz and a power saving efficiency cluster with up to 1.8 GHz.

In addition to the 8 CPU cores, the SoC integrates a mid range Adreno 512 GPU with a LPDDR4 memory controller



4G Network

Support TDD+FDD 4G network and SIM card slot.

GSM:B2/3/5/8

WCDMA:B1/2/5/8

FDD-LTE:B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/20/28

TDD-LTE:B40



10.5 inch Super Amoled Screen

2560 x 1600 resolution brings you high contrast and more vivid visual experience.



4GB RAM 64GB ROM

4G large RAM to keep system running properly. Also 64G ROM can fully support all your apps and media needs.



Dual Band 2.4GHz / 5.0GHz WiFi

More bands for you to choose. 2.4GHz Band is better at penetrating obstacles while 5GHz band will offer faster connection speeds.



GPS Function

Provide accurate location service for you.