Alien: Isolation $2 on steam

Krazy925 said: If I loved the 1999 version of AvP would I like this? Fuck it, I'm buying it either way for $2. Click to expand...

The game world itself is probably the best representation in any Alien game. The gameplay, however, is totally different from AvP. The old game was much more of a shooter while the new one is more stealth/survival horror, like Amnesia. I love both.