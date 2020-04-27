Alien: Isolation $2 on steam

Recidivant
n00b
- Joined
- Jun 23, 2017
- Messages
- 10
If I loved the 1999 version of AvP would I like this? Fuck it, I'm buying it either way for $2.I've been a big Alien and Aliens fan since I was too young to be watching them. This was everything I could have ever wanted from a video game based on this universe.
The game world itself is probably the best representation in any Alien game. The gameplay, however, is totally different from AvP. The old game was much more of a shooter while the new one is more stealth/survival horror, like Amnesia. I love both.If I loved the 1999 version of AvP would I like this? Fuck it, I'm buying it either way for $2.
If you love Alien, you'll love this game.If I loved the 1999 version of AvP would I like this? Fuck it, I'm buying it either way for $2.
The game world itself is probably the best representation in any Alien game. The gameplay, however, is totally different from AvP. The old game was much more of a shooter while the new one is more stealth/survival horror, like Amnesia. I love both.
Didn't realize they had a bundle going on. Since the last time I played AvP was like 2001 or 2002 I just bought the whole bundle!If you love Alien, you'll love this game.