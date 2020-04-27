Alien: Isolation $2 on steam

I've been a big Alien and Aliens fan since I was too young to be watching them. This was everything I could have ever wanted from a video game based on this universe.
 
I swear I just buy games nowadays to add to my collection. 90% of the games in my library have never been touched 😭

p.s
just bought this game to add to my collection.
 
If I loved the 1999 version of AvP would I like this? Fuck it, I'm buying it either way for $2.
 
The game world itself is probably the best representation in any Alien game. The gameplay, however, is totally different from AvP. The old game was much more of a shooter while the new one is more stealth/survival horror, like Amnesia. I love both.
 
Didn't realize they had a bundle going on. Since the last time I played AvP was like 2001 or 2002 I just bought the whole bundle!

Thanks you guys, and OP as well!
 
