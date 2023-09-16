Comixbooks
It's not Sugar , It's diabetic inducing, cancer linked, highly deadly High Fructose Corn Syrup that should literally be banned and outlawed in the US.
AI has started it's plan to eliminate humanity starting with death to America via Hyper-Diabetes.https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/310909#diet-soda-and-diabetes
Guess even diet Soda and drinks are bad due to insulin resistance and weight gain from a sluggish metabolism from some like Aspartame I know Sucralose is really bad so I stay away from that. I started drinking Clear American two weeks ago going to keep tabs on it though and no make it a everyday thing.
Maybe Ai soda can make you diabetic faster?
gotta prop up the corn industry tho
Enough FX 5800 Ultras have been assembled, if you contributed to the quest you may be spared .

Also, all this talk of AI made me wonder where erek vanished to. Come back AI overlord so we can grovel at your feet to spare us after the uprising!
Also, all this talk of AI made me wonder where erek vanished to. Come back AI overlord so we can grovel at your feet to spare us after the uprising!
That's hippie nonsense.

The real problem is that society puts sugar (regardless of type) in absolutely everything.
The real problem is that society puts sugar (regardless of type) in absolutely everything.
In the US sure, but in other countries it's Sugar Cane, or Beet Sugar.
ehhhhh the extra molecule in high fructose corn syrup HFCS makes it extra bad.... so sugar is not sugar. sugar is sugar and HFCS is stupid unhealthyThat's hippie nonsense.
Sugar is sugar.
It's all bad. Everything from the crystallized white cane stuff, to high fructose corn syrup even to things like organic honey.
All of them are ok in moderation and all of them cause obesity, diabetes and cancer with over-consumption.
The real problem is that society puts sugar (regardless of type) in absolutely everything.
The best policy for health is to limit ALL sugar sources (other than maybe naturally occurring fructose in raw fruit) as much as possible to that tiny tip of the food pyramid, but most people are way too addicted to sugar for that.
Why TF is my bread sweet? Why is there sugar in like every damn single thing they sell?
Artificial sweeteners are slightly better for you, but they also have negative health effect. (It's notable that early onset cancers are on a record rise right now, baffling researchers. I wound t be surprised if a combination of over-use of artificial sweeteners as well as sugars are to blame.
So, agree that excessive use of sugars is akin to poison. Disagree strongly that the source of the sugar matters. And even artificial sweeteners ah e real problems.
Abstinence is the only solution here. Minimize sweet things that aren't raw fruits. (And I utterly fail at this, but I at least I haven't regularly had sodad in years.)
But what's that molecule look like after churning around in concentrated acid for 7-10 hours?
I agree, but also disagree, different types of sugars and how and where they are processed do differ based on frucose or glucose nature, but yeah they're all the most addictive substance every used by mankind and we consume way too much of them whether it's 'natural' sugar, HFCS, or whatever
Sugar is sugar.
Addiction, pure and simple. It triggers chemical responses in people to make you want to consume more. And the sugar industry has historically fought VERY hard to suppress any information about how bad sugar is for you whether it's studies that show the effects of studies in rats to food labels on processed food
I agree, and I too fail at this. I've managed to avoid all addictive stuff in life... well almost all *bow chicka wow wow*. But sugar is truly a vice/addiction that has been VERY hard for me to stop, it's like those little small Ben & Jerry's ice cream cups, I'll easily consume a whole one in a single sitting without batting an eye if put in front of me. "Serving size" yeah for a child maybe! My battles are always fought at the store, by having the will power to not put that in my shopping cart, unfortunately when my wife goes shopping her rational is "Well I like this stuff too, why can't we get it since I can control myself?" and she really is completely missing how addictive processed sugars are to me whether it's desserts, cookies, candy, or even baking supplies! I just can not have them in the house, and I'm good, but if she brings them home "awwww you ate all those candies I got last month" yeah that was a month ago you're lucky they lasted a week!
Or lead if you live in places with really old pipes!
Possibly asbestos too. That's the issue we're dealing with ATM.
ehhhhh the extra molecule in high fructose corn syrup HFCS makes it extra bad.... so sugar is not sugar. sugar is sugar and HFCS is stupid unhealthy
American food tastes so weird. Easiest single explanation is HFCS, also the simplest example of hwy American democracy is so broken.
We aren't voting for anything we want. They are voting for us after we go to bed. That's when the thumb drives and firmware updates just happen to come out of the shadows. But to stay on topic, HFCS is chemically different than Sugar and the body has a hell of a time eliminating the excess Fructose branches of the molecule. It's easier for the body to metabolically store it as fat than tontry and process it fully. And it's the visceral fat that hfcs tends to accumulate far more than cane sugar does. Hfcs has been strongly linked to diabetes and morbid obesity. And Coca cola Ai coke is chock full of the shit.

AI aint gonna fix shit while yall voting for your own destruction.
AI aint gonna fix shit while yall voting for your own destruction.
Going forward you have to read the label because recently I saw a 6-pack of glass bottles of "Mexican Coke" at the grocery store and it had HFCS, not sugar. Blasphemy.. When I get a craving for a soda I go down to the quick mart and get a Mexican coke in the glass bottle with the real sugar
Going forward you have to read the label because recently I saw a 6-pack of glass bottles of "Mexican Coke" at the grocery store and it had HFCS, not sugar. Blasphemy.
If the county I live in has to pay for it then probably not .with fluoride!
Considering Coke/Cola is based on a citrus flavor base which I don't see, I can understand AI's difficulty here. Pepsi clear failed but was supposed to be the same'ish?
ouch, they really did put that "wonder element" into everything. I can't even comprehend a usage case where asbestos is necessary in water pipes, at least with things like heating ducts you could make the argument of being fireproof
I think so, but I haven't seen them again, FWIW.Were they the shorter bottles?
It was used in concrete for a long time as a strengthening material when rebar want feasible.
I don't drink Coke that often, but when I do get an itch for one, I dump a packet of salted peanuts in it.
I have never in my life heard of that, is it a regional thing?I don't drink Coke that often, but when I do get an itch for one, I dump a packet of salted peanuts in it.