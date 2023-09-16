Ai Designed Soda flavored Coca Cola

Zarathustra[H] said: Why TF is my bread sweet? Why is there sugar in like every damn single thing they sell? Click to expand...

Zarathustra[H] said: Abstinence is the only solution here. Minimize sweet things that aren't raw fruits. (And I utterly fail at this, but I at least I haven't regularly had sodad in years.) Click to expand...

I agree, but also disagree, different types of sugars and how and where they are processed do differ based on frucose or glucose nature, but yeah they're all the most addictive substance every used by mankind and we consume way too much of them whether it's 'natural' sugar, HFCS, or whateverAddiction, pure and simple. It triggers chemical responses in people to make you want to consume more. And the sugar industry has historically fought VERY hard to suppress any information about how bad sugar is for you whether it's studies that show the effects of studies in rats to food labels on processed foodI agree, and I too fail at this. I've managed to avoid all addictive stuff in life... well almost all *bow chicka wow wow*. But sugar is truly a vice/addiction that has been VERY hard for me to stop, it's like those little small Ben & Jerry's ice cream cups, I'll easily consume a whole one in a single sitting without batting an eye if put in front of me. "Serving size" yeah for a child maybe! My battles are always fought at the store, by having the will power to not put that in my shopping cart, unfortunately when my wife goes shopping her rational is "Well I like this stuff too, why can't we get it since I can control myself?" and she really is completely missing how addictive processed sugars are to me whether it's desserts, cookies, candy, or even baking supplies! I just can not have them in the house, and I'm good, but if she brings them home "awwww you ate all those candies I got last month" yeah that was a month ago you're lucky they lasted a week!But I digress, companies are going WAY to deep down this AI rabbit hole, why TF are they letting an algorithm decide what flavors are good together? Use people FFS.