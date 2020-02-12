Activision Blizzard Pulls Out of NVIDIA GeForce Now Game Streaming Service

erek
erek
Oh no! And such a good initial start for GeForce NOW. A pity
"In other words, something here just doesn't add up here for us and the stench is foul. Was there some outside influence from another company; perhaps a competitor for GeForce NOW? Some seem to suggest that perhaps Google is throwing down the gauntlet to put its Stadia streaming service in a better position in the burgeoning cloud gaming arena. However, we have no evidence to suggest that this is actually the case, though we invite you to speculate wildly in the comment section below, of course.
Or perhaps it’s simpler than that. Maybe Activision Blizzard is working on its own game streaming service and wants to keep its cards close to the vest. At this point, we really don’t know what the motive was, but it sure would be stand-up of Activision Blizzard to explain what’s going on, if they really care about the community that supports them, that is. Rather than leaving gamers in a lurch – many of whom bought the publisher’s games specifically for use on GeForce NOW – how about at least explaining the reasoning behind the decision?
We think gamers deserve to know. What gives, Activision Blizzard?"
