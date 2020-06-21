Acer Predator X38 impressions (perfect IPS)

I got the display and have played with it for several days and here are my impressions.This is the most ideal IPS panel I have ever seen. The Acer Predator X38 has absolutely no backlight bleed. Here, let me type it again - the monitor has absolutely zero, no IPS backlight bleed at all. I have seen quite a bit of IPS, VA, TN monitors before settling with the 55” OLED 3 years ago. All of them had backlight bleed to a different degree. I have seen white, silver and even yellow light bleeding monitors. Even EIZO gaming monitors always had backlight bleed, and even the professional Eizo CG grade monitor that I once bought had some kind of hint of backlight bleed. This ACER - has none. Absolutely no backlight bleed. It looks like OLED with IPS glow.There are no visible artifacts, no artifacts that I had seen on other IPS G-sync monitors, such as banding that would appear while moving camera around in a game for example. This monitor does not have these problems.The LG 38GL950G display that uses the same LG Nano-IPS Panel has vignetting in the corners. The corners of this Acer X38 P are perfect. Not only there is no vignetting, but there is also no backlight bleed either. Absolutely crazy. I have never seen an IPS as perfect as this.IPS glow is present though in full force. The monitor begs for an A-TW polarizer, just to put the final nail in the coffin of that burning in OLED.I am coming from 55” OLED display LG C7, the image quality of the ACER in games is exactly the same or better than OLED due to higher pixel count. I was told in another thread that I would be disappointed by the image quality of the ACER vs my current OLED, and I cannot wait to inform you that, that is complete bullshit and the image quality is the same. On both calibrated displays – it is exactly the same. Like, completely same reproduction of the displayed image in terms of colors, tones, etc… The only difference is the black color, which is unbeatable for the OLED. But, how often do you enjoy your completely black images? I play the Vermentide 2 game quite often, and this game has maps with very dark locations, absolutely black, that can only be lit with special torches… The ACER X38 shows the same pitch black color as my OLED does in these locations. The only difference is IPS glow. People don’t realize (me included up to this point), that blacks on IPS monitors suck mostly because of the backlight bleed. No backlight bleed – things become way closer to the OLED blacks.The fan is there and is annoying. If you don’t enable Deep Sleep (on by default), it will never stop spinning unless you unplug the monitor from the socket.The second most important thing is you can set the sRGB color space to any input separately AND! you can adjust brightness, contrast AND RGB levels of the sRGB color gamut. Absolutely mindblowing, these settings are usually present only on certain professional graphics displays. You can also choose between 5 different gamma level presets.Although, the monitor is so well factory calibrated that you most likely wouldn’t need to change any of these values.The curvature is comfortable, and I am generally not fond of the curved displays.For me this is a keeper and endgame monitor at the same time. My 10+ years old quest for a good gaming and general use display is over. (I may upgrade to a similar sized OLED in the future, but I am good for now, and not in a rush to "upgrade " at all now, lol).I would like to add that 38” is as big of a monitor as it gets for a desktop PC. If you think, that you need a 43” monitor, you might want to think again.I am relieved that I finally may retire the 55”OLED off my desk.Acer Predator X38 is a 100% hit. Bulls eye. A fucking diamond.Haven’t tested the HDR yet.To summarize (random order):Positives:+ No backlight bleed. Although, this one should go as “+++++”.+ No artifacts in any way. Tested 60hz and 144hz with Gsync in game locations where I know for a fact the artifacts would emerge if they exist. They didn't.+ Big enough to not want anything bigger than this.+ Perfect resolution, easy to drive in conjunction with the G Sync hardware module. Single 2080Ti might be enough. I fly through Vermentide 2 levels like it’s a 1080p with gsync.+ Amazing, thought through support of the sRGB content.+ Very good factory calibration+ HDR support, spec say it can go as high as 750nits, which corresponds to the HDR600 VESA standard. Haven’t tested though, just saying. Probably Acer didn’t have enough time to pull the certificate due to the Covid, but this is my speculation.Negatives:- IPS glow- Audible fanWill add couple of photos later.