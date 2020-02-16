A replacement (new) GPU for $500

dbzlotrfan
n00b
- Joined
- Apr 17, 2012
- Messages
- 16
- What will you be doing with this PC? Be as specific as possible, and include specific games or programs you will be using.
- Games (in no real specific order):
- DOOM (2016)/eternal /newer wolfensteins
- Skyrim/Oblivion/Morrowind (all heavily modded) /other
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Witcher 3/Cyberpunk 2077
- Batman: Arkham (Asylum/City/Origins/Knight)
- System Shock 1 (Remake)/SystemShock 3
- Grim Dawn / Titan quest
- Divinity Original sins (series)
- Emulation/older games (last decade/decades before)
- Browse the web as well. I may try to fold proteins a little (folding@home)
- What is your maximum budget before rebates/shipping/taxes?
- $500 should be enough
- When do you plan on building/buying the PC? Note: beyond a week or two from today means any build you receive will be out of date when you want to buy.
- 6+ months from now I'd imagine, would probably need to see what GPU's are suggested and how long the one on my 3770k lasts
- Which country (and state/province) will you be purchasing the parts in? If you're in US, do you have access to a Microcenter location?
- US - Texas. Yes. Although I may also order from Amazon.
- If reusing any parts (including monitor(s)/keyboard/mouse/etc), what parts will you be reusing? Brands and models are appreciated.
- Reusing:
- Motherboard
- CPU
- RAM
- Keyboard
- Mouse
- Monitors
- Tower (/cast)
- Hardrives/ssd's.
- Really only replacing the GPU.
- Will you be overclocking? If yes, are you interested in overclocking right away, or down the line? CPU and/or GPU?
- NO. Texas is one of the hottest states in the US, I do not need the extra heat.
- Do you need a copy of Windows included in the budget? If you do need one included, do you have a preference?
- No, using Linux Mint
- Misc:
- https://steamcommunity.com/id/DlfC/games
- https://www.gog.com/u/dbzlotrfan/games?sort=recent_playtime&order=desc&comparedUserId=46988614724296672
- [You can see what steam/GOG games I have/would want to play]
- Monitor(s) are:
- BenQ EL2870U 28 inch 4K HDR Gaming Monitor
- ASUS PB278Q 27 inch
- Also, I am not a fanboy of any computer. I will consider AMD or Nvidia, EVGA, gigabyte, powercolor, sapphire, etc.
- I would at the very least like a playable, enjoyable experience playing the games I've listed above at a good resolution, settings, and framerate.
- Oh, and when I bought most of these components (I've had to replace a few hard drives) is April of 2013.
- Random Question, does this motherboard let be put in an (NVME) SSD? If possible I may want to put in one of those small SSDs in (OS)
PCPartPicker Part List
CPU: Intel Core i7-3770K 3.5 GHz Quad-Core Processor
Motherboard: Gigabyte GA-Z77X-UD5H-WB ATX LGA1155 Motherboard
Memory: G.Skill Ripjaws X Series 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) DDR3-1600 Memory (x4, 32 GB total)
Storage: SanDisk Extreme 120 GB 2.5" Solid State Drive
Storage: Seagate Barracuda 2 TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive
Storage: Seagate Barracuda 3 TB 3.5" 7200RPM Internal Hard Drive
Video Card: PowerColor Radeon HD 7970 3 GB Video Card {replacing this}
Case: Cooler Master HAF X ATX Full Tower Case
Power Supply: SeaSonic G 550 W 80+ Gold Certified Semi-modular ATX Power Supply