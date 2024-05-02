a Novice's attempt at diagnosing faulty batch Sapphire RX 570 4GB itx

I am trying to diagnose one of a few identical faulty Sapphire RX 570 ITX card's that I purchased .. I simply thought I could compare measurements ( resistance/ voltages ect ) between a working identical card .

So far for the first card I tried the basic things , such as resistance from 12V inputs (from PSU plug / PCIE pin) , to ground . Then I tried resistance from 12V to all the coils .. These all seem fine and match the working identical card I have

The only difference so far is I noticed that there is a low Ohm's reading (160 Ohm) on the 3.3 V rail to GND . On an identically working card the 3.3 resistance to GND is 470 ohm . Apart form this I have not found any difference between the card's ..

When the faulty card is plugged in , the PC does not recognise it , there is no load going into the card


The only history I know of the card , is that it was previously used in a mining set up

Another card was fixed simply by flashing the Vbios with a lower MemClock ( but it was previously recognised with code 43)


I thought about taking of the VBIOS chip and flashing it .. though not sure

An image of the card is show
IMG_20240502_155254383.jpg


Any thoughts?


Thanks in advance
 
