A free alternative to TeamViewer

DorRog

Jul 31, 2024
Hi everyone!
I've been using TeamViewer for a long time to connect to remote computers. Recently, I've been using it more frequently, and now TeamViewer considers it commercial use.
I'm wondering what people are using as alternatives? Microsoft remote desktop isn't an option because I need to connect from Windows to Mac.
Any suggestions for free alternatives?
Thanks!
 
I simply fill out the form when I get flagged as commercial use and they fix it within a day or so. I am too lazy to migrate to something else on my parents computers.
 
Makes me wonder how much you use it? I’ve used it for years on multiple computers of family / friends for non commercial use and honestly never knew you could be flagged or questioned. I’ve used it quite a bit too.

I don’t use it much either and my account was flagged. I’m done using it now, that’s just silly when I’ve gotten nowhere near the commercial use threshold.
 
Dreamerbydesign said:
Makes me wonder how much you use it? I’ve used it for years on multiple computers of family / friends for non commercial use and honestly never knew you could be flagged or questioned. I’ve used it quite a bit too.
I connect to my parents computers 3-5 times a year and it has been flagged twice in the last 10 years or so.
 
TeamViewer started killing sessions and then delaying reconnect so I switched to using AnyDesk. Pretty comparable. And none of that BS.
 
pendragon1 said:
IF, but "using frequently" is kinda vague....
if that means several times a week, its license time.
I have no idea what their definition of commercial is but again if he is using it within their personal use parameters, he shouldn't buy shit.

This is probably just a way to get people to buy their software unnecessarily. If they don't want to offer a free version for personal use they should discontinue it.
 
techie81 said:
I have no idea what their definition of commercial is but again if he is using it within their personal use parameters, he shouldn't buy shit.

This is probably just a way to get people to buy their software unnecessarily. If they don't want to offer a free version for personal use they should discontinue it.
They started this practice a couples years ago or so. I used to used it for my personal Distributed Computing computers to remote in and change things or check status. Used it for many years until they started flagging it always pushing a license and filling out the forms (multiple times over weeks) never worked.

Switched to Chrome Remote Desktop and other than some features missing, I'm pretty happy with it. Although I still use TeamViewer on local LAN in LAN only mode since it is better than Chrome RD other than having to remember what IP is what PC since you can't make them in LAN only mode.
 
try AnyDesk or Chrome Remote Desktop. Both work well across Windows and Mac, offering similar features to TeamViewer. RustDesk is another open-source option worth exploring if you need more control over your connections
 
Really depends on how much access you have to the remote machines and their hardware but as for quality and performance, I've never used anything as good as Parsec.
 
motqalden said:
I reccomend dwservice. Works really well both on wimdows and linux anf its free and open source.
Using this to connect to Linux systems. Going to set up an account for new PC's I'm putting together for the in-laws.
 
Older thread, but the "Quick Assist" app is pre-installed on Windows Computers and basically does the same thing that Teamviewer does, and is 100% free.
 
GotNoRice said:
Older thread, but the "Quick Assist" app is pre-installed on Windows Computers and basically does the same thing that Teamviewer does, and is 100% free.
I used to use this quite a bit at work and interestingly it is not always installed by default. I have have more than a few customers that had to download it from the windows store. It is very solid, but it doesn't have all the functionality of teamviewer. Its super simple to establish a connection with someone though assuming you can get past the "open up your start menu" which seems to be challenging for lots of people :D
 
