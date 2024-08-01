A free alternative to TeamViewer

Hi everyone!
I've been using TeamViewer for a long time to connect to remote computers. Recently, I've been using it more frequently, and now TeamViewer considers it commercial use.
I'm wondering what people are using as alternatives? Microsoft remote desktop isn't an option because I need to connect from Windows to Mac.
Any suggestions for free alternatives?
Thanks!
