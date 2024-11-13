9800X3D compared with other AMD CPUs at same clock speed

That is odd.



The theory was that the reason the 9800x3d was so much faster than previous X3D variants despite Zen5 overall being a marginal improvement over Zen4 from a client load performance perspective was that putting the 3D V-Cache on the bottom allowed better heat dissipation and thus higher clocks, thus eliminating the gap in clock speed between X3D and non-x3d variants.



So, when you remove the clock speed difference and thus look solely at architectural/IPC differences a few things look really odd with this data.



1.) In launch testing the 9700x gained 2-3% on average over the 7700x if I recall. And this was after the Windows bug that was holding Zen chips back was removed.

Why is it over 10% here? Was the 9700x not boosting properly at stock settings?



2.) If we have isolated clock speed, and both chips have the X3D v-cache, how come we see almost 15% going from the 7800x3d to the 9800x3d?



Something isn't adding up here.



Unless there are some sort of actual architectural differences between X3D 9000 series and non-X3D 9000 series...