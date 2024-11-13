9800X3D compared with other AMD CPUs at same clock speed

AMD's new Ryzen 7 9800X3D tested against 7800X3D, 9700X, 7700X: all locked at 4.8GHz
https://www.tweaktown.com/news/1016...d-9700x-7700x-all-locked-at-4-8ghz/index.html
Also, since the 7800X3D doesn't support overclocking or multiplier adjustments, they just downclocked it 250MHz (article doesn't say how, probably BIOS?)
It doesn't say in so many words but I think this is the geomean of several games. Note: same clock speed, same RAM timings.
ComputerBase tested the new Zen 5-based Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor to find out why the new 9800X3D is 14% faster than the 7800X3D... whether it was the new Zen 5 architecture, the CPU frequency, or the second-generation 3D V-Cache technology from AMD.
The tests found that it was more complex than just lowering the CPU clock speeds, with a bug preventing reviewers from adjusting the multiplier on the 9800X3D -- so they applied a 500MHz CPU clock offset -- achieving the effect ComputerBase intended.
