Hi currently working on learning about repairing graphics cards I ended up diagnosing a 980 ti I got with 2 bad mosfets its the reference pcb so I removed them. The card now boots after replacing one of the two mosfets (second is on the way) and runs most games fine under a benchmark it crashes but runs 1440p destiny 2 on ultra for hours. Wondering if this could be a different issue on the board or if it's caused by the weak vrm. Any help is appreciated!