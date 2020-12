I am building a new PC for my nephew. His budget is around $1,000 and I have him in a 9700k with z390, but am debating moving him to 10700k and z490. I believe LGA1200 is dead after this generation, but am not certain. I am going to lend him my 2080ti and sell it to him for $400 if he cannot get a 3000 or 6000 series GPU in the near future. Is it worth the jump? I will cover the spread if the consensus is it is worth it. Thank you.