90 fittings vs bending (aesthetics)

OpenLooper
n00b
- Joined
- Oct 22, 2020
- Messages
- 3
Yo doods,
if money was not an issue and you only care about visuals, how do you feel about 90degree fittings to create bends vs bending tubing?
Ive seem some cool examples with fittings then when I go back to look at bending builds they look a bit plain.
You guys think im just personally biased?
What do you guys think?
