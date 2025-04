uOpt said: Deleting games and reinstalling later gets annoying when they are modded. Click to expand...

Plus if you want to play NOW, you don't want to have to wait for the download and reinstall. I get not playing stuff you quite literally never play anymore and probably have no interest in doing so, but there are games that, at least I, can just go "hmmm I'd like to play give that a go. As an adult who has a kid I don't really have time to just play one game to occupy me all weekend (or weekday), so I do tend to bounce around with what I play, I may play GTA5 for a week off and on, the the next week may play Cities Skyline 2 for a few weeks, until I want to shoot stuff again but differently so play Far Cry 6... and just looking at those 3 things with SpaceSniffer those take up 25% of my 1TB ssd, then there's everything my kid likes to play, and well it does add up, and others may have even beefier games too, again because they like to bounce around to different games. Now granted I don't feel like I need 8TB, but I would like at least 4TB right now as a place to stash everything, I just want a decent brand drive not that ********** garbage that I keep seeing pop up for sale.Edit: See how bad they are, it's auto censored here! LOL!