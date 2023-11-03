8TB nvme drive ?

the snake

[H]ard|Gawd
i built a new 7950x system and have a 2TB gen 4 c-drive, a 10TB hard disc, and some random 512GB SSD's in there, i really want a 8TB gen 4 nvme but they are like $900, so i was thinking of useing two 4TB gen 4 drives in raid-0 just for holding random files i use all the time, plus many external drives and online backups, so losing the raid would be a pain but not the end of the world really, has any one had success with doing this, also looking at two of these HP drives, any good ?

https://www.amazon.com/HP-FX900-Pro...eae8f9840&sp_csd=d2lkZ2V0TmFtZT1zcF9hdGY&th=1

motherboard is an asus proart x670-e which has 4 nvme slots
 
Go with two SN850X drives. That would be top of the line performance in raid 0 with no slow downs or bottlenecks at all.
 
the snake said:
or maybe even look at gen 3 drives to save more money ?
This. For 99.999% of users and use cases, there's no real benefit to the blazing fast ones anyway. I got a nice 4tb team group tlc w/ dram nvme (pcie gen 3) for $150 and love it.
 
GoldenTiger said:
This. For 99.999% of users and use cases, there's no real benefit to the blazing fast ones anyway. I got a nice 4tb team group tlc w/ dram nvme (pcie gen 3) for $150 and love it.
so for about $300 i can get a 8TB drive in real world useage, i wonder how much faster raid-0 would be on nvme, but the real benefit would be it would show up as 1 drive in windows, so would easier to manage files i would think.
 
Win 10 soft raid I used to have a pair of spinners in a software striped storage array under windows that was faster than I thought it could be plus was simple to migrate to a reinstall or new machine. With the increases in IPC and data access speeds it might be worth a try.
 
