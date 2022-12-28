8800GTS 512MB -- Windows XP or Win 7?

billabong132

I'm building a 'retro' gaming PC centered around an 8800GTS 512MB. And I'm having trouble deciding on if I should go with Windows XP or Windows 7 for the OS.

The CPU is a Phenom II x4 @ 3.4GHz.

I'm thinking Win 7 because Win XP won't support the DX10 features of the card. But I'm also worried it will be too slow for Win 7 era games.

What do y'all think?
 
billabong132

I was using Macs back then so this represents a gap in my PC hardware/game knowledge. I just kind of want to explore the Moby games best of lists for that era. I don't have a specific game/games in mind.
 
terpsy

8800GTS was more of an XP / Vista card then Windows7.

there was a HUGE issue with the Vista drivers from Nvidia as they were broken and NVidia tried to blame MS for the issue, when they just didn't work on them.
 
auntjemima

auntjemima

Phenom is too new for that card. At least the way I see it, maybe I'm wrong. It is possible.

I would go with 7. I ran 7 with my 8800gtx.
 
jobert

jobert

What do you mean Windows XP won't support DirectX 10? Crysis had DX10 and that was on Windows XP.

Anyway there's no point in fooling with XP since places like Steam will not even support it at all so just go with Windows 7.
 
Mode13

Mode13

Dual boot XP and Windows 7 like we all did in the late 2000s :p. Both OSes will run fine on the Phenom. I ran a Phenom II X4 955BE from 2009 all the way to 2014 on windows 7 + XP with a Radeon HD 5770. If the GPU starts bleeding, there are much better video cards with XP support all the way up to AMD HD 2xx / Nvidia 9xx.

Auntjemima is right though, in the Phenom II's time people would have bought a Radeon 4000-5000 series card or GTX 9xxx-2xx, but this is really only if you want to be time period accurate / need more horsepower..
 
