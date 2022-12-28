8800GTS 512MB -- Windows XP or Win 7?

Dual boot XP and Windows 7 like we all did in the late 2000s. Both OSes will run fine on the Phenom. I ran a Phenom II X4 955BE from 2009 all the way to 2014 on windows 7 + XP with a Radeon HD 5770. If the GPU starts bleeding, there are much better video cards with XP support all the way up to AMD HD 2xx / Nvidia 9xx.Auntjemima is right though, in the Phenom II's time people would have bought a Radeon 4000-5000 series card or GTX 9xxx-2xx, but this is really only if you want to be time period accurate / need more horsepower..