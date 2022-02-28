6900 xt won’t boot on PCIE1

Just put together a new build with a MSI z690 Tomahawk DDR4, 12700k, and 6900 xt. GPU won’t show anything when plugged into PCIE1, but works fine on PCIE3 (Gen 5 x16 vs Gen 3 x4). Swapped an old 980ti into PCIE1 and it works fine.

Any idea why the 6900 xt won’t work on PCIE1? Stress tested on PCIE3 and runs great other than being at x4.

Fresh Win10, tried various ram sticks, forced PCIE1 to Gen 4 and Gen 3 (neither worked), all drivers up to date, MB bios updated. I can’t figure this one out.