Supersnake said: If a 5G phone has the option to select 4G LTE in the network settings - and you set it for 4G LTE - does that mean (a) there is no 5G entering the phone, or (b) 5G frequency waves will still be entering the phone but they will not be utilized.

What I see in my phone (not 5g) is 'preferred network type', it's possible that the phone may use 5G if that's the only network available despite your preference. However, let's assume preferences will reliably turn off 5g. In that case, your phone wouldn't send or receive with 5G encoding or on 5G only frequencies, however, if there are any 5G towers or 5G phones around you, there will be 5G waves.For the most part, most of the 5G usage is going to be on existing spectrum currently used for 2/3/4G, although some will be on spectrum repurposed from terrestrial TV and satellite tv. You've been immersed in waves on these frequencies for quite some years, although not with this specific data encoding, and not with transmitters in your pocket and for C-band, at much less power levels than I'd expect with towers. This part of 5G really shouldn't be objectionable, because we'd already be dead or maimed if these frequencies were harmful. Actually, this part of 5G might be better, because the new encoding sends the same data in a shorter time and/or less power, so that reduces the amount of RF energy being sent from your pocket, which would tend to reduce any tail risks, IMHO.The mmWave stuff is new, previously not really used spectrum, and like if you want to object to 5G, I guess this part makes the most sense. However, at these frequencies, basically anything will block the signal, you need unobstructed line of sight, and it's really only going to be deployed at event centers and maybe some parts of ultra dense downtown environments like NYC. Industry pundits can fap all they want about 5g on every lamppost, but a lot of people don't even have lampposts, and nobody is actually going to deploy that much stuff, it costs too much, and the utilization will be near zero because not enough people or devices are within line of sight. Anyway, if you're worried about that, don't go places where large amounts of people are expected.