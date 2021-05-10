5G

As with any cell phone technology it depends. Does the specific phone work with the specific network you're on. Meaning, will it use 5g on the frequencies your carrier uses in the areas you are in. You'll presumably have the phone for 1-2 years, so you kind of have to guess about what frequencies your carrier will actually deploy on; but what I've been seeing in random comments is some carriers are deploying 5G on existing frequencies in some of their footprint, and wikipedia has some lists of bands, so it might actually be happening. That should get you better wireless efficiency, but that only helps if there's backhaul capacity and previous network upgrades have shown that doesn't always come online at the same time. There's maybe some new spectrum in/near traditional spectrum; but this only helps if your phone can talk 5g on those bands and your carrier has equipment using those bands in range of you.

The new spectrum at 24+GHz (mmWave) stuff is unlikely to be useful soon, if at all, IMHO; it might be deployed in locations with lots of people in close proximity, but COVID has reduced the number of events with lots of people in close proximity, and if you're at a ball game, maybe watch the damn game instead of staring at your phone.

If your current phone works fine, I wouldn't buy a new one with 5G now. Maybe later when deployment is more complete and later phones may have support for more useful bands. It looks like the big 3 US carriers all have acquired C-band spectrum intended for use with 5G but that's not available for deployment until after this December (or even later for T-Mobile). C-band won't have good building penetration, but might be decent outside or near windows. If your current phone needs to go, and you keep your phones for a long time, 5G might be worth the premium now.
 
I don't see the need for 5g honestly. 4g is plenty fast for all streaming. Honestly most unlimited data plans force lower res streaming anyway. I just want cheap data cap free data plans. If you buying a new phone right now sure get 5g capable phone. Not worth upgrading for if your current phone is fine.
 
I think 5G is more about supporting more devices in a congested area (esp. the mmWave garbage) than it is about improving speeds in general. For the most part, it's not necessary or even wanted in some devices that don't have the 5G modem integrated into the SoC since it uses considerably more power/battery to use and most would probably be better off disabling 5G in those devices.
 
If a 5G phone has the option to select 4G LTE in the network settings - and you set it for 4G LTE - does that mean (a) there is no 5G entering the phone, or (b) 5G frequency waves will still be entering the phone but they will not be utilized.
 
What I see in my phone (not 5g) is 'preferred network type', it's possible that the phone may use 5G if that's the only network available despite your preference. However, let's assume preferences will reliably turn off 5g. In that case, your phone wouldn't send or receive with 5G encoding or on 5G only frequencies, however, if there are any 5G towers or 5G phones around you, there will be 5G waves.

For the most part, most of the 5G usage is going to be on existing spectrum currently used for 2/3/4G, although some will be on spectrum repurposed from terrestrial TV and satellite tv. You've been immersed in waves on these frequencies for quite some years, although not with this specific data encoding, and not with transmitters in your pocket and for C-band, at much less power levels than I'd expect with towers. This part of 5G really shouldn't be objectionable, because we'd already be dead or maimed if these frequencies were harmful. Actually, this part of 5G might be better, because the new encoding sends the same data in a shorter time and/or less power, so that reduces the amount of RF energy being sent from your pocket, which would tend to reduce any tail risks, IMHO.

The mmWave stuff is new, previously not really used spectrum, and like if you want to object to 5G, I guess this part makes the most sense. However, at these frequencies, basically anything will block the signal, you need unobstructed line of sight, and it's really only going to be deployed at event centers and maybe some parts of ultra dense downtown environments like NYC. Industry pundits can fap all they want about 5g on every lamppost, but a lot of people don't even have lampposts, and nobody is actually going to deploy that much stuff, it costs too much, and the utilization will be near zero because not enough people or devices are within line of sight. Anyway, if you're worried about that, don't go places where large amounts of people are expected.
 
It's pretty simple: 5G support is a nice feature to have, but don't buy a phone explicitly with 5G in mind. Mind you, at this point it's difficult to buy even a mid-tier phone in North America that doesn't have 5G.
 
Makes a difference for me in Houston. Also the lower latencies help a lot when I am tethering.
 
