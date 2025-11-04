erek
[H]F Junkie
2FA
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 14,143
“Game Ready
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
- Anno 117: Pax Romana
- Europa Universalis V
- F1 25: Performance optimizations when using DLSS Frame Generation [5422722]
- Vulkan apps crash when launched on Core 2 Duo / Core 2 Quad CPUs [5509161]
- Counter-Strike 2: Text may appear slightly distorted when in-game resolution is lower than the native resolution of the display [5278913]
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Light flickering after driver update on some system configurations [5432356]”