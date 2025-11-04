  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
581.80

“Game Ready
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
  • Anno 117: Pax Romana
  • Europa Universalis V
Fixed Gaming Bugs
  • F1 25: Performance optimizations when using DLSS Frame Generation [5422722]
Fixed General Bugs
  • Vulkan apps crash when launched on Core 2 Duo / Core 2 Quad CPUs [5509161]
Known Issues
  • Counter-Strike 2: Text may appear slightly distorted when in-game resolution is lower than the native resolution of the display [5278913]
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth: Light flickering after driver update on some system configurations [5432356]”
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/342611/nvidia-releases-geforce-581-80-whql-game-ready-drivers
 
