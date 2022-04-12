5800X3D gaming review

More results from the people with the SoTTR comparison last week: https://xanxogaming.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-7-5800x3d-review-the-last-gaming-gift-for-am4/
11 games tested at ultra settings on 1080p (and 720p). At 1080p, half the time the games were tied (within a couple of FPS of each other), half the time the AMD chip won, sometimes by a decent margin (FFXV no gameworks, 217 to 168, Witcher 3, 253 to 207).
Tests were done with 4x8Gb CL14 3200 RAM. They also tried running Witcher on the Intel with 3600 CL14 at 720p ultra, and got 205 fps with the lower speed, 216 with the higher, on the Intel side, and 300 on the Ryzen.
11 games tested at ultra settings on 1080p (and 720p). At 1080p, half the time the games were tied (within a couple of FPS of each other), half the time the AMD chip won, sometimes by a decent margin (FFXV no gameworks, 217 to 168, Witcher 3, 253 to 207).
Tests were done with 4x8Gb CL14 3200 RAM. They also tried running Witcher on the Intel with 3600 CL14 at 720p ultra, and got 205 fps with the lower speed, 216 with the higher, on the Intel side, and 300 on the Ryzen.