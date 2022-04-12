5800X3D gaming review

More results from the people with the SoTTR comparison last week: https://xanxogaming.com/reviews/amd-ryzen-7-5800x3d-review-the-last-gaming-gift-for-am4/

11 games tested at ultra settings on 1080p (and 720p). At 1080p, half the time the games were tied (within a couple of FPS of each other), half the time the AMD chip won, sometimes by a decent margin (FFXV no gameworks, 217 to 168, Witcher 3, 253 to 207).

Tests were done with 4x8Gb CL14 3200 RAM. They also tried running Witcher on the Intel with 3600 CL14 at 720p ultra, and got 205 fps with the lower speed, 216 with the higher, on the Intel side, and 300 on the Ryzen.
 
Wow those 1080p benchmarks are pretty impressive. I honestly didn't think v-cache would help that much. Pretty impressive specially considering it runs at lower clock speed compared to the 5800x.
 
So games and other similar workloads that have lots of small memory calls it’s faster, but productivity workloads that use fewer larger ones won’t.

I may be tempted by this to put it in place of my 3900x, but I’m probably better served by waiting another year or so. I think I’m better off seeing what Unreal 5 based games are needing for 120+ FPS at 1440p then building to that spec.

And if nothing does my monitor (Dell S3220DGF) supposedly does well with AMD free sync so that will play a strong role in my next GPU decision.
 
Interesting results, especially looking at the 1% lows, which are almost always better on the 5800 even when the average is essentially the same.
 
Well for the record AMD has touted this CPU as being the fastest gaming processor. They knew this CPU would not be better in regular workloads compared to the 5800x.

So, if gaming is your thing (from the looks of it) there will be no faster processor for the AM4 chipset.
 
Depending on the games you play. Open world games, etc. Yeah. CS:GO, etc. No. The raw clock frequency is going to be important when compared to a 5900x, which at this point is already a $395 CPU.
 
I’m split 50/50 between gaming and working. So I’m going to wait for real reviews, but I’ll probably wait for the Gen13 / AM5 matchup to see what’s what.

My B450 is great, but I have some things that could make use of faster M2 access and PCIE4 or 5 would obviously deliver.

Trying to stay off the hype train, my wallet can’t catch that ride.
 
