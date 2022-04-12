5800X3D gaming review

So games and other similar workloads that have lots of small memory calls it’s faster, but productivity workloads that use fewer larger ones won’t.



I may be tempted by this to put it in place of my 3900x, but I’m probably better served by waiting another year or so. I think I’m better off seeing what Unreal 5 based games are needing for 120+ FPS at 1440p then building to that spec.



And if nothing does my monitor (Dell S3220DGF) supposedly does well with AMD free sync so that will play a strong role in my next GPU decision.